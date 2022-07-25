Using iron instead of platinum as a catalyst could finally make hydrogen fuel cells affordable

via University at Buffalo
Study shows the low-cost catalyst can be a viable alternative to platinum that has stymied commercialization of the eco-friendly fuel for decades because it’s so expensive
For decades, scientists have been searching for a catalyst that dramatically reduces the cost of fabricating hydrogen fuel cells.
Such an advancement could lead to a green power revolution, with everything from laptops to locomotives running on a fuel whose only byproduct is water.
New research led by the University at Buffalo suggests that scientists are moving closer to that goal.
In a study published Thursday (July 7) in Nature Energy, scientists describe how iron can be combined with nitrogen and carbon to produce a catalyst that is efficient, durable and inexpensive – the three main objectives the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has identified for fuel cell research.
“This has been years in the making,” says the study’s lead author Gang Wu, PhD, professor of chemical and biological engineering in the UB School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. “We believe this is a significant breakthrough that will eventually help unleash the tremendous potential of hydrogen fuel cells.”
The promise of fuel cells
Fuel cells work like batteries, but they do not run out of power or need recharging, according to DOE. They produce electricity and heat as long as fuel – such as hydrogen – is supplied.
They have long tantalized scientists, environmentalists and others because they have lower or zero emissions compared to combustion engines. And they can be used in a wide range of applications, providing power for vehicles, power plants, buildings and other systems.
But fuel cells are not widely commercialized because, among other things, they require expensive catalysts, which speed up important fuel cell reactions.
The best catalysts have been a family of six precious metals – known as platinum-group metals. While efficient and durable, these metals are incredibly expensive because they are extremely rare. As a result, scientists are seeking less costly alternatives.
Overcoming barriers
One such alternative has been iron-based catalysts. Iron is appealing because it is abundant and inexpensive. But it does not perform as well as platinum, especially because it lacks the durability to withstand the highly corrosive and oxidative environments inside fuel cells.
To overcome this barrier, the research team bonded four nitrogen atoms to the iron. Researchers then embedded the material in a few layers of graphene “with accurate atomic control of local geometric and chemical structures,” Wu says.
The resulting structure is a vastly improved catalyst. For example, the research team reported the catalyst:
- Is believed to be the most efficient iron-based catalyst produced to date, exceeding the DOE’s 2025 target for electric current density.
- Achieved a durability rating that approaches platinum group catalysts.
All this, Wu says, points to the iron-based catalyst’s potential to make fuel cells, particularly hydrogen fuel cells, much more affordable for commercial use. Researchers are planning follow-up studies to further improve the catalyst.
Original Article: New iron catalyst could – finally! – make hydrogen fuel cells affordable
More from: University at Buffalo | Argonne National Laboratory | Carnegie Mellon University | Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis | Oak Ridge National Laboratory | Oregon State University | Purdue University | University of Pittsburgh
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Hydrogen fuel cells
- How to fill up a fuel-cell car with hydrogen
The Toyota Mirai is as cutting-edge as fuel-cell cars get in 2022 and is available to buy or lease in low volumes here and now, priced from £49,995. This is how we got on when we ...
- Comau To Deliver High-Speed Automation Solutions for Multiple Hydrogen Energy Providers
Comau is integrating its advanced technology and automation expertise to manage the assembly and production of fuel cell components and electrolyzers; By helping industrialize the ...
- Promising new catalysts for hydrogen fuel cells
Hydrogen fuel cells hold a lot of promise as sustainable and eco-friendly energy sources to power transportation by land, air and sea. But traditional catalysts used to drive chemical reactions in ...
- Hydrogen fuel cell cars are revving to go, but mind the speed bumps
Every additional five cars represented an additional $100,000 in infrastructure costs; financial outlays that hampered the bootstrapping eco-courier’s ability to grow bigger, faster. “It was really ...
- Possible step toward cheaper hydrogen-based energy: Predicting performance of catalysts in fuel cells
A study led by UCLA researchers could help accelerate the use of hydrogen as an environmentally friendly source of energy in transportation and other applications.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Hydrogen fuel cells
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Iron-based catalyst
- Promising new catalysts for hydrogen fuel cells
Hydrogen fuel cells hold a lot of promise as sustainable and eco-friendly energy sources to power transportation by land, air and sea. But traditional catalysts used to drive chemical reactions in ...
- Expanding Catalyst Family for Electrocatalytic Reduction of CO2
CO 2 is primarily produced by the burning of fossil fuels and petrochemical refineries, as well as the cement, iron ... by modifying the copper-based nanoarchitecture, considerably increasing ...
- Princeton’s Paul Chirik awarded $1M for green chemistry research
“The use of more Earth-abundant transition metals as catalysts, like iron, is attractive to not only improve economics and to increase supply-chain robustness, but also to reduce the global warming ...
- Polymerization Catalysts Market Size- Global Industry Analysis By Development, Share and Demand Forecast 2022-2031
Catalysts, such as metallocenes, half-sandwich, nickel, and iron complexes ... 19 pandemic and the strict surveillance of phthalate-based catalysts by environmental agencies, such as US EPA ...
- Deep learning for new alloys
Steel, for instance, revolutionized industry by taking iron, adding a little carbon and ... applied to finding new materials for batteries, catalysts and more without the need for expensive ...