Teagasc is the semi-state authority in the Republic of Ireland responsible for research and development, training and advisory services in the agri-food sector.
- Irish Travellers’ genes could hold secret cure for chronic illness that affects 40,000 people in Ireland
IRISH Travellers have a gut microbiome that protects them from many chronic inflammatory disorders that strike the general population, new research has shown. The ancient microbiome has been ...
- The delicate balance of profit and environment
How to increase profits while decreasing environmental impact was the challenge at the heart of last week's Dairy Open Day at Teagasc Agricultural College in Ballyhaise.
- Research into Irish Travellers’ microbiomes could help treat gut disorders
APC research suggests Irish Travellers have differences in their gut microbiome, which offers protection from chronic inflammatory disorders.
- Travellers ‘risk losing unique gut bacteria due to enforced lifestyle changes’
Researchers find Irish Travellers retain ancient form of microbiome that may protect them from chronic inflammatory disorders ...
- Travelling community have gut microbiome to protect from inflammatory disorders - UCC research
Researchers say that this sets the scene for unravelling how scientists can leverage the microbiome to minimise chronic inflammatory disorders for society at large.
- ‘Improving herd EBI is a no-brainer when you look at the gains being made’
New research from Teagasc Ballyhaise has shown huge returns for top Economic Breeding Index (EBI) herds in the border, midlands and western (BMW) region. The findings, which were presented at the ...
- Northern Ireland turning Republic into a ‘toilet’ for excess manure pollution
This follows the discovery of allegedly falsified letters ... by the Republic of Ireland’s agri-food advisory agency, Teagasc, found documents relating to the use of signed letters in planning ...
- Microbiomes under the microscope
Based in University College Cork and Teagasc, APC Microbiome Ireland (APC ... build microbiome science together with its stakeholders to a new level of scientific discovery and opportunity in terms of ...
- Dairy incomes have been ‘underestimated for years’: Teagasc
Teagasc has been underestimating dairy farm incomes since 2017, it revealed in its National Farm Survey (NFS) update last week. The NFS is a survey of some 800 farms which are representative of ...