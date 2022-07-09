Sheffield Hallam University (SHU) is a public research university in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England
The Latest Bing News on:
Sheffield Hallam University Research
- How UK university's reports spread Western propaganda on Xinjiang
The US media and government has perpetuated the accusation that forced labor exists in Xinjiang, and launched rounds of sanctions banning Xinjiang products. Some of the often-cited "evidence" is a ...
- Forcing universities like Sheffield Hallam to axe courses is an attack on working class students
Sheffield Hallam University is closing its undergraduate ... What used to be primary vocational training schools are now fully fledged research institutions with specialism and excellences ...
- University of Sheffield: Sheffield students set to hit £1 million with ‘Donate, Don’t Waste’ scheme
A scheme to help Sheffield students donate reusable items and minimise their impact on the environment and local community when they move out of their student accommodation, is set to hit the ...
- University of Sheffield: New campaign to help people outside Sheffield discover the city’s uniqueness
Sheffield’s uniqueness is being celebrated in a new campaign aimed to help people discover what makes the city such a distinct destination to live and study.Sheffield City Council and the city’s two u ...
- Voices: Forcing universities like Sheffield Hallam to axe courses is an attack on working class students
Can we be sure that an English Literature degree from, say, Durham is any better at preparing a young person for the world of work?
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Sheffield Hallam University Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Sheffield Hallam University Discovery
- GBP/USD Price Forecast: BoE Member Chatter in Focus
Huw Pill is speaking at the Sheffield Hallam University in association with the Managing Directors’ Club and the University of Sheffield, ‘The economic situation and monetary policy,’ at 1705 BST.
- Tory MP moans students more likely to learn about Martin Luther King than Alfred the Great
It comes as the government is clamping down on 'dead-end courses,' with English Literature being hit at Sheffield Hallam University.
- Letters: we desperately need more hospital beds
The discovery of coal ... One consequence is the decision by Sheffield Hallam University to suspend its English literature degree course. It is crucial that English literature at GCSE level ...
- Voices: Forcing universities like Sheffield Hallam to axe courses is an attack on working class students
Can we be sure that an English Literature degree from, say, Durham is any better at preparing a young person for the world of work?
- Sheffield Hallam’s move to drop English Literature is just the start of a wider war against creativity
This growing trend of cutting so-called 'Mickey Mouse degrees' pushes the idea that learning is pointless if it doesn't lead to riches ...