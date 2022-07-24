Monitoring the vital signs of animals in the wild using drones

A UniSA PhD student can now add “world first” to her CV after collaborating with global cinematographer Douglas Thron to accurately measure heart and breathing rates of African wildlife filmed with a drone.
Danyi Wang, working under the guidance of UniSA remote sensing engineer Professor Javaan Chahl, used sophisticated signal processing techniques to detect vital signs of zebra, sable antelopes, waterbucks and giraffe from drone footage.
It is believed to be the first time that this technique – pioneered by Prof Chahl and his team in 2019 – has been used to successfully extract heart and breathing rates of animals filmed from a drone at long distances.
The collaboration with Thron, one of the world’s most high-profile drone pilots, came about after the cinematographer read about Prof Chahl’s remote sensing study with Adelaide Zoo.
Thron films across the world using specialised drones with infrared cameras, zoom lenses and spotlights to rescue animals affected by natural disasters. He spent six months in Australia in 2020 after the World Wildlife Fund hired him to find vulnerable wildlife in the wake of the country’s devastating bushfires.
That experience – as well as the world-first experiment in Malawi, Africa – features in a documentary series named Doug to the Rescue, which airs in more than 30 countries worldwide on the Curiosity Stream channel.
In the Malawi documentary, which premiered in mid-June, Wang and Prof Chahl are interviewed via Zoom, discussing the challenges they faced to pick up tiny movements from the animals’ chest cavities filmed by Thron’s drone from ranges of more than 50 metres.
“We had to select the right sequences in the video where it was stable enough for us to get heart rates, but we were able to do it,” Prof Chahl says.
According to Wang, the sable antelope’s heart rate was right in the middle of the normal range and its breathing rate was at the lower end, which indicated it was very healthy and not stressed at all, even by the presence of the drone.
Likewise, the vital signs captured from a giraffe, zebra and waterbuck were all in the expected range.
“It was exciting to work with a US-based documentary team on location in Malawi, via video conferencing from Adelaide, while Australia’s borders were closed,” Wang says.
“It just shows what is possible in a research context using modern technology, even in a pandemic.”
Wang was also part of the UniSA team who worked remotely with Canadian drone manufacturer Draganfly in 2020 to create COVID screening technology for humans.
Prof Chahl says there is significant potential to use the same technology to monitor the health of wildlife globally, particularly endangered animals, and assist conservation efforts.
“We have demonstrated that a drone can be used to film wildlife at long distances without disturbing or stressing them, and then use AI techniques to successfully extract cardiopulmonary signals to remotely monitor for signs of poor health.
“This documentary was partly an experiment. Doug and his team wanted to verify that their work was not distressing the animals they try to help. Our results confirmed that.”
Original Article: World first experiment using drones for wildlife health checks
More from: University of South Australia
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Wildlife health checks
- Keep your distance! Check out 3 of KY’s ‘most dangerous’ critters and how to avoid them
From mountains to woodlands and wetlands, Kentucky has variety of habitats to explore. Each have their own potentially dangerous creatures you could encounter, so we’re rounded up three to lookout for ...
- Marine wildlife increasingly under threat from humans
Inside the New York rescue center rehabilitating sick or injured marine life. Beachgoers will often walk right up to seals, sea lions and sea turtles with what th ...
- "The animals unfortunately suffer": Marine wildlife experts urge beachgoers to leave animals alone
Beachgoers will often walk right up to seals, sea lions and sea turtles with what they think are harmless intentions — especially if they want the perfect picture or believe the animal is injured and ...
- World-first experiment using drones for wildlife health checks
A University of South Australia Ph.D. student can now add "world first" to her CV after collaborating with global cinematographer Douglas Thron to accurately measure heart and breathing rates of ...
- Mahoning Co. Public Health to offer rabies vaccine clinic
Mahoning County Public Health is sponsoring a rabies vaccination clinic on Aug. 7 for local pets. The clinic is for dogs, cats and ferrets over three months of age. The cost is $8 per shot, and only ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Wildlife health checks
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Wildlife monitoring
- Why India Needs a ‘Gati Shakti’ Scheme for Its Wildlife
India is a superpower in terms of biodiversity conservation. Maintaining this status requires being constantly aware of the negative effects of human activities on nature. The movement of animals ...
- World-first experiment using drones for wildlife health checks
A University of South Australia Ph.D. student can now add "world first" to her CV after collaborating with global cinematographer Douglas Thron to accurately measure heart and breathing rates of ...
- Chinese team tracks beavers with AI, making Xinjiang wildlife work easier
Image recognition technology helps conservationists sort through tens of thousands of photos, making it easier to gather data on protected species Next stage of project to focus on building monitoring ...
- How can we save East Africa’s wildlife from recurring drought
The horn of Africa, specifically Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya has experienced more intense and frequent droughts over the past two decades.
- Wildlife Monitor has designated the Monarch Butterfly as an endangered species
According to the IUCN, the western population of the migratory monarch butterfly is most endangered due to a 99.9 percent loss over the previous 40 years. Between 1996 and 2014, the population of the ...