via Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres
Recycled metal alloys allow circular economy for solid-state hydrogen storage
Not only the production of green hydrogen, but also its safe and compact storage is a major challenge for the energy transition. Metal hydrides could be a good solution – they can store large quantities of hydrogen in a small space. However, the mining and production of the up to now required high-purity materials emit large amounts of carbon dioxide. Researchers of the Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon now demonstrated, that hydrogen storage materials can also be produced from recycled industrial waste. The result: a significantly more climate-friendly production of hydrogen storage materials.
Whether it is cars, energy or mobile phones: modern society is built on metals and our future strongly depends on these materials, too. To store hydrogen in a safe, compact and still environmentally friendly way is still a major challenge. Metal hydrides could be an appealing solution, especially for those applications where the volume and safety of the storage system is an issue – for example, in stationary storages, in hydrogen refueling stations or ships – as they can provide a very high storage density. High-purity metals are commonly used to produce these storage materials. Despite their advantages, the mining and large-scale production of these materials is a heavy burden on the environment as they emit large amounts of greenhouse gases, not to speak of the impact of mining of the raw materials on the landscape itself. Researchers at the Hereon Institute of Hydrogen Technology have now shown that high-quality hydrogen storage materials can also be produced from less pure industrial metal wastes. These findings allow for the first time to use a circular economy strategy to produce metal hydrides. As a result, their production is much more environmentally friendly.
“The utilization of circular economy approaches to the production of hydrogen storage materials allows us to tackle the energy challenges that modern times pose to our society in a more sustainable manner, “says Dr Claudio Pistidda, scientist at the Hereon Institute of Hydrogen Technology.
Millions of tons of metal waste are generated each year. The recycling of these materials is crucial to mitigating the threat that the ever-increasing demand for metal poses to the economic growth of many countries. Although for most of the metal alloys used in industry, successful recycling methodologies are in place, a significant quantity of them are still lost. Producing metal hydrides from otherwise non-recyclable materials could capture large amounts of this industrial waste, as was shown by the Hereon scientists. Metal hydrides seem to be rather insensible to the exact alloy composition in contrast to metallic alloys, e.g. for high performance construction purposes.
“Our research opens up a new avenue for developing environmentally friendly materials for high-performance hydrogen storage applications,” says Dr Claudio Pistidda.
Background
Compared to common pressurized or liquid hydrogen tanks, metal hydrides are an appealing solution for storing hydrogen at low pressures and moderate temperatures in a safe and compact way. The metal compounds ground into fine powders have a high affinity for hydrogen. Once they are exposed to it, the high affinity leads to the break of the bonds between the two hydrogen atoms of the hydrogen molecule (H2). After that, the metals bond with the single hydrogen atoms resulting in hydride species. This process can easily be reversed by decreasing the before applied hydrogen pressure to create the metal hydrides or by increasing the temperature. So just like a sponge with water, the metal hydrides can bind hydrogen in astounding quantities and release it again quickly. At the Hereon Institute of Hydrogen Technology, scientists are creating nanostructured materials for hydrogen storage, looking into sustainable large-scale production methods, and evaluating these materials in real-world settings.
Original Article: Hydrogen storage materials from industrial waste
More from: Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Solid-state hydrogen storage
- Breakthrough in gas separation and storage could fast-track shift to green hydrogen
In 2016, experts writing in Nature listed seven breakthroughs in how we process chemicals that could change the world for the better. We believe we've just ticked one of those off the list.
- University of Nottingham: New £4.7m professorship boosts hydrogen expertise and research strength at the University of Nottingham
A team of experts that will enhance the University of Nottingham’s research strength in green hydrogen technologies is being established as part of a £4.7m professorship.The Leverhulme International ...
- Deakin unveils solution to hydrogen storage and transport issues
Research conducted by Victoria-based Deakin University could help address storage and transport issues in the hydrogen industry, offering a solution to storing large quantities for practical ...
- Breakthrough in gas separation and storage could fast-track shift to green hydrogen and significantly cut global energy use
In 2016, experts writing in Nature listed seven breakthroughs in how we process chemicals that could change the world for the better. We believe we’ve just ticked one of those off the list.
- Breakthrough In Gas Separation And Storage Could Fast-Track Shift To Green Hydrogen And Significantly Cut Global Energy Use
Shutterstock That's where this method could help accelerate uptake of hydrogen, by enabling safe and efficient solid-state storage technology on a large scale. When stored as a powder, hydrogen is ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Solid-state hydrogen storage
Go deeper with Bing News on:
High-performance hydrogen storage
- The Hyundai N Vision 74 Is Hydrogen-Powered Perfection
It’s a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell-powered ... which probably means there’s no frunk – but who the frunk cares? Two hydrogen storage tanks are fitted in the trunk as well.
- Hyundai's Wild New Sports Concepts Will Get You Hyped About Electric Cars
Hyundai calls it its "first high-performance rolling lab" powered by "the most advanced ... It has a fuel cell under the hood and two hydrogen storage tanks in the truck. The fuel cell can directly ...
- EU launches €5.4-billion hydrogen project with Alstom, Daimler and others
The European Commission on Friday approved a €5.4-billion ($5.4-billion) hydrogen project jointly funded by 15 ... under the program include highly efficient electrode materials, high performance fuel ...
- Hyundai N Vision 74 First Look: Build It Now
Hydrogen fuel cell EVs aren't particularly sexy, or at least, they weren't. Say hello to the Hyundai N Vision 74 concept, a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell- ...
- Creating hydrogen storage materials from industrial waste
Whether it is cars, energy or mobile phones, modern society is built on metals, and our future strongly depends on these materials, too. To store hydrogen in a safe, compact and still environmentally ...