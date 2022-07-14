Florida International University (FIU) is a public research university with its main campus in University Park, Miami-Dade County, Florida
- How to Reach Decisions 3X Faster, According to New Science
Nearly half of small-business owners report being unable to fill open positions, according to a new survey. The program connects business owners with successful TikTokers to learn how to better ...
- At annual conference, FDA-Center for Drug Evaluation and Research communications director shares advice on public service careers
The annual conference, hosted by FIU Career and Talent Development, featured representatives of nearly 30 federal agencies, including The White House, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, branches ...
- FIU Business in spotlight as host institution for one of the world’s most important conferences on international business
The conference showcased the latest in international business research amidst scholarly discussions of key issues impacting global networks.
- Penny-sized frog species discovered by UTA researcher – and they’re already under threat
Discovering just one new species of animal is an exciting feat – one that taps into a brand new world of possibilities and questions. Now imagine ...
- Improving science literacy means changing science education
Roche Allred, Florida International University (THE CONVERSATION ... classroom throughout their undergraduate career. However, research has shown that despite all that effort, most college ...
- 'Definitely a red flag' | Study finds oysters collected around Florida contain harmful toxins
The problem doesn't end with oysters The discovery of contamination of marine wildlife doesn't end with oysters. Earlier this year, Florida International University and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust ...