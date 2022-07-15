Can a $1 device that attaches to a mobile phone become a pivotal tool to help solve the $1 trillion food waste problem?

Can a $1 device that attaches to a mobile phone become a pivotal tool to help solve the $1 trillion #foodwaste problem?

GoMicro CEO and founder Dr Sivam Krish says the answer is yes – with GoMicro’s Spotcheck App and a phone attachable magnifier designed for accurately assessing the level of ripeness or spoilage of fresh foods.

Dr Krish provided evidence of GoMicro’s Spotcheck device effectively reading the accuracy of food spoilage in his presentation at the 400M Agrifood Innovation Forum in Toowoomba, Queensland on 13 July.

Dr Krish believes GoMicro’s innovation, which provides greater accuracy through a superior imaging system and AI App, could save our agricultural industries vast sums of money.

“We can assess the ripeness or spoilage of fruits and vegetables with a 86-to-99% accuracy, measured in days,” says Dr Krish.

“It’s very topical issue for the food industry to address, with an estimated 30% of our food being spoiled.

“We can see that there are some very strong commercial opportunities for a cheap and portable devise to have the power to make accurate food spoilage assessments.”