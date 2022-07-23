A new chemical tool can access renewable energy from plant matter that could lessen our dependence on fossil fuels

via Michigan State University
These chemical tools can access renewable energy from plant matter that could lessen our dependence on fossil fuels
With energy costs rising, and the rapidly emerging effects of burning fossil fuels on the global climate, the need has never been greater for researchers to find paths to products and fuels that are truly renewable.
“We use 20 million barrels of oil a day in the U.S.; that’s about a fifth of the world’s usage,” said Ned Jackson, a professor of organic chemistry in the College of Natural Science at Michigan State University. “All our liquid fuels and nearly all of our manufactured materials, from gasoline and gallon jugs to countertops and clothes, start with petroleum — crude oil.”
Developing the tools to move from fossil fuels to renewable sources of carbon for all these components of daily life is necessary. But according to the most optimistic projections, Jackson said, “What we could harvest annually from biomass in the U.S. only has about two-thirds as much carbon in it as the crude oil that the nation uses.”
Jackson and his former graduate student Yuting Zhou, now a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Illinois, have developed a chemical method that enables electricity and water to break the strong chemical bonds in biomass or plant matter. This “electrocatalytic” process could be applied to lignin, a carbon-rich biomass component that is usually discarded or simply burned as a byproduct of making paper. This new tool also has the potential to destroy environmental pollutants.
The research was published on April 19, 2022, in the journal Nature Communications.
A global goal is to tap into both the carbon and the energy stored in biomass to enable it to replace petroleum. But new, efficient methods are needed to break this complex, tough, low-energy material down into the building blocks for fuels and products. Specifically, tools are needed to disconnect the strong chemical bonds that bind it together, while retaining — and even enhancing — as much of the carbon and energy content as possible.
“One of the things that drives us is the idea that our main use of petroleum is fuel that is burned to produce energy, adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere,” Jackson said. “The new science is a step toward extracting useful carbon compounds to displace some fraction of the fossil petroleum that we use today.”
Original Article: MSU researchers create method for breaking down plant materials for earth-friendly energy
More from: Michigan State University | University of Illinois
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Converting biomass to fuel
- South Africa’s waste-to-energy sector in dire need of sustained policy
Conference opened with a message about the importance of proactivity and sustained energy policy in the waste-to-energy sector.
- Items Tagged with 'converting agricultural waste and forest biomass into renewable energy'
We take a holistic approach to covering current ag, food and energy policy news and we never miss a beat. We make it our duty to inform you of the most up-to-date agricultural and food policy ...
- Boeing Joins Forces With Alder Fuels To Help Scale Global SAF Production
During the Farnborough Airshow currently taking place in the UK, American aerospace manufacturer Boeing and up-and-coming sustainable aviation fuel producer Alder Fuels announced a new partnership.
- Boeing and Alder Fuels Partner to Scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel Globally
Boeing will support testing and qualification of Alder-derived SAF including flight demonstrations to ensure readiness.
- Saanich Commonwealth Place’s biomass conversion
The district will begin construction this autumn to upgrade natural-gas-fuelled boilers at Saanich Commonwealth Place to biomass-fed units, with the goal of reducing the facility’s GHG emissions by 90 ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Converting biomass to fuel
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Electrocatalytic process
- Expanding Catalyst Family for Electrocatalytic Reduction of CO2
Study: Anchoring Cu Clusters over Defective Graphene for Electrocatalytic Reduction of CO2 ... of CO 2 using raw Cu requires a significant overpotential, making the process highly energy intensive.
- Artificial photosynthesis produces plants sans sunshine
Photosynthesis has evolved in plants for millions of years to turn water, carbon dioxide and the energy from sunlight into plant biomass and the foods we eat. But the process ...
- Boosting electrocatalytic ammonia synthesis of rhodium catalyst
Compared with the Haber-Bosch ammonia synthesis process with demanding reaction conditions and high energy consumption, the electrocatalytic NRR can be carried out at room temperature and pressure ...
- Operando optical fiber monitoring of nanoscale and fast temperature changes during photo-electrocatalytic reactions
and a surface-controlled process for electro-detection (nonlinear relationship between electrocatalytic activity and light-to-heat generated temperature). This fundamental understanding thus is an ...
- In-situ structural evolution of Bi2O3 nanoparticle catalysts for CO2 electroreduction
It is considered to be the active phase in the electrocatalytic process. The Bi/Bi 2 O 3 nanosheets showed good catalytic performance with a Faraday efficiency (FE) of 94.8% for formate and a ...