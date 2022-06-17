Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is a public research university in Richmond, Virginia
The Latest Bing News on:
Virginia Commonwealth University Research
- Did COVID Really Send Doctors Fleeing Toward Retirement?
As the pandemic went from bad to worse, an emerging storyline was that frustrated and overwhelmed doctors and nurses were quitting the profession in large numbers. But did they really?
- Us vs Them? How the Brain's Reward Circuitry Reacts to Harming an Outgroup
Humans tend to form groups, which often find themselves in conflict with rival groups. But why do people show such a ready tendency to harm people in opposing groups?
- SIU names new dean for the College of Arts and Media
Hong Cheng, dean and professor in the School of Communication at Loyola University Chicago, will be the dean of the College of Arts and Media (CAM) at SIU.
- Us versus them: Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
Humans tend to form groups, which often find themselves in conflict with rival groups. But why do people show such a ready tendency to harm people in opposing groups?
- CU Boulder research shows Native American life expectancy plummeted during pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic affected countries throughout the world and lowered life expectancy rates for many nations — especially the U.S. — but a new study from the University of Colorado Boulder ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Virginia Commonwealth University Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Virginia Commonwealth University Discovery
- Blood Lessons
“In the civilian world, it takes 17 years on average for a new discovery to change medical practice,” explains Kellermann, senior vice president for Virginia Commonwealth University Health Sciences ...
- New York Motor Show 2014: news review
The Land Rover Discovery Vision Concept shows off ... that’ll bow in next week at New York. Created by Virginia Commonwealth University student Alex Coyle, the DeLux was voted the fan favourite ...
- VCU research could revolutionize treatment of late-stage colon cancer
RICHMOND — A new study from the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center ... which tested colon cancer cells in mice, said the discovery could point colon cancer treatment in ...
- How to Make Healthy Relationships a Top Priority
For instance, prior to the discovery of bacteria and viruses ... appointment with the School of Education at Virginia Commonwealth University.
- How to Make Healthy Relationships a Top Priority
For example, a meta-analysis of 148 studies demonstrates that strong social relationships increase longevity by 50 percent and decrease the risk of coronary artery disease and anxiety (Holt-Lunstad, ...