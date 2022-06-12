The University of Stavanger (Universitetet i Stavanger) is a university located in Stavanger, Norway
The Latest Bing News on:
University of Stavanger Research
- Researchers develop the first ever gas turbine powered by pure hydrogen
Researchers at the University of Stavanger have announced that they have successfully developed a method for using pure hydrogen as fuel in a gas turbine.
- Prototype precision oncology learning ecosystem: Norwegian precision cancer medicine implementation initiative.
Show More Dept. of Cancer Immunology, Institute for Cancer Research, Oslo University Hospital and University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway; Dept of Pathology and Dept. of Cancer Genetics, Institute of Cancer ...
- Biosciences a game-changer
One excellent initiative is a joint collaborative project between the University of Nottingham (United Kingdom), the University of Stavanger ... genetics and research topics at the university ...
- New Western Norway initiative to combat antimicrobial resistance
Research questions ... medical researchers from Bergen and Stavanger to develop methods that can predict the spread of antimicrobial resistance. Researchers from the Institute of Microbiology and ...
- Arts & Humanities Research Associate jobs in Norway
Job description The University of Stavanger invites applicants for a PhD Fellowship in Iron Age textile manufacture ... View details Phd in Iron Age textile manufacture: biography, apprenticeship and ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
University of Stavanger Research
The Latest Bing News on:
University of Stavanger Discovery
- Vanderbilt implements university-wide exit survey as part of ‘Future of Work’
A new university-wide exit survey will enhance the overall Vanderbilt employee experience by providing measurable data on why people choose to leave the university.
- Ancient Greek equivalent of ‘graduate school yearbook’ discovered on stone
Dr Peter Liddel, professor of Greek history and epigraphy at the University of Manchester, who led on the discovery, said: “Because of lockdown we were not able to travel to the museum until ...
- UTSA launches national search for director of new art school
UTSA today announced a national search for the founding director of a new UTSA school focused on arts education. The new school, which will be named later this summer, is being created as a result of ...
- War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help
STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Europe’s frantic search for alternatives to Russian energy has dramatically increased the demand — and price — for Norway's oil and gas. As the money pours in, Europe's second ...
- Equinor (EQNR) Uncovers Oil in Snofonn Nord Exploration Well
The discovery adds valuable volumes to the company’s resource base, supporting its long-term growth targets. Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy ...