Sound absorbing wallpaper?

Wing scale
Credit: University of Bristol
Experts at the University of Bristol have discovered that the scales on moth wings act as excellent sound absorbers even when placed on an artificial surface.
The researchers, which recently discovered that moth wings offer acoustic protection from bat echolocation calls, have been studying whether their structure could inform better performing sound absorbing panels, when not moving in free space.
Bats and moths have been involved in an acoustic arms race between predator and prey ever since bats evolved echolocation some 65 million years ago. Moths are under huge predation pressure from bats and have evolved a plethora of defences in their strive for survival, but it’s the scales, on a moth wing, that hold the key to transforming noise-cancelling technology.
Prof Marc Holderied, of Bristol’s School of Biological Sciences, said: “What we needed to know first, was how well these moth scales would perform if they were in front of an acoustically highly reflective surface, such as a wall.
“We also needed to find out how the mechanisms of absorption might change when the scales were interacting with this surface.”
Prof Holderied and his team tested this by placing small sections of moth wings on an aluminium disc, then systematically tested how orientation of the wing with respect to the incoming sound and the removal of scale layers affected absorption.
Remarkably, they found that moth wings proved to be excellent sound absorbers, even when on top of an acoustical solid substrate, with the wings absorbing as much as 87% of the incoming sound energy. The effect is also broadband and omnidirectional, covering a wide range of frequencies and sound incident angles.
“What is even more impressive is that the wings are doing this whilst being incredibly thin, with the scale layer being only 1/50th of the thickness of the wavelength of the sound that they are absorbing,” explained lead author Dr Thomas Neil. “This extraordinary performance qualifies the moth wing as a natural occurring acoustic absorbing metasurface, a material that has unique properties and capabilities, that are not possible to create using conventional materials.”
The potential to create ultrathin sound absorbing panels has huge implications in building acoustics. As cities get louder, the need for efficient non-intrusive sound mitigation solutions grows. Equally, these lightweight sound absorbing panels could have huge impacts on the travel industry, with any weight saving in planes, cars and trains increasing efficiency in these modes of transport, reducing fuel use and CO2 emissions.
Now the scientists plan to replicate the sound absorbing performance by designing and building prototypes based on the sound absorbing mechanisms of the moth. The absorption that they have characterised in moth wing scales is all in the ultrasound frequency range, above that which humans can hear. Their next challenge is to design a structure that will work at lower frequencies whilst retaining the same ultrathin architecture employed by the moth.
Prof Holderied concluded: “Moths are going to inspire the next generation of sound absorbing materials.
“New research has shown that one day it will be possible to adorn the walls of your house with ultrathin sound absorbing wallpaper, using a design that copies the mechanisms that gives moths stealth acoustic camouflage.”
Original Article: Moth wing-inspired sound absorbing wallpaper in sight after breakthrough
More from: University of Bristol
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sound absorbing wallpaper
- Moth wings inspire sound absorbing wallpaper
Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK discovered that scales of moth wings act as excellent sound absorbers and have been studying whether their structure could help create better ...
- Scientists developing soundproof wallpaper inspired by moths wings
The groundbreaking design has been inspired by scales on moths wings that absorb loud noises. The post Scientists developing soundproof wallpaper inspired by moths wings appeared first on Talker.
- Imagine having wallpaper that was inspired by the wings of a moth!
Well you might not have to imagine for much longer, as it's an idea experts at the University of Bristol are keen to make a reality.
- Forget headphones! Noise-cancelling WALLPAPER could be on the horizon after scientists use moth wings to stop sounds reflecting off hard surfaces
New research has shown that one day it will be possible to adorn the walls of your house with ultrathin sound absorbing wallpaper, using a design that copies the mechanisms that gives moths ...
- Moth wing-inspired sound absorbing wallpaper in sight after breakthrough
"New research has shown that one day it will be possible to adorn the walls of your house with ultrathin sound absorbing wallpaper, using a design that copies the mechanisms that gives moths ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Sound absorbing wallpaper
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sound absorbers
- A 250 million-year-old insect could inspire an ultrathin wallpaper that absorbs sound
About 65 million years ago, right around the time dinosaurs went extinct, bats evolved the ability to echolocate. They would produce clicks with their mouth or nose and listen for echoes of those ...
- Natural sound absorbers? Moth wings can cut 87% of noise energy
Researchers at the University of Bristol have revealed that moth wings can act as excellent sound absorbers. These lightweight sound-absorbing panels can be inspired to design sound absorbing ...
- Early Sound Exposure in the Womb Is Beneficial, and Perhaps Necessary, for Auditory Development
A modeling study suggests that the muffled environment in utero primes the brain’s ability to interpret some types of sound. Inside the womb, fetuses can begin to hear some sounds at around 20 weeks ...
- Quickly: Readers sound off on the issues of the day
It’s where readers sound off on the issues of the day. Have a quote, question or quip? Call Quickly at 312-222-2426 or email [email protected] The Supreme Court just ruled that public funds can ...
- As DART expands, neighbors sound off on noise and safety concerns
Far North Dallas residents and city officials say they are worried that the Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line will create safety issues and too much noise.