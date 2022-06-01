Safe, low-cost, energy-dense, and long-lifetime solid-state sodium batteries

via Energy Storage World Forum
Study Identifies Alternative to Lithium-based Battery Technology
Lithium-ion batteries are currently the preferred technology to power electric vehicles, but they’re too expensive for long-duration grid-scale energy storage systems, and lithium itself is becoming more challenging to access.
While lithium does have many advantages – high energy density and capacity to be combined with renewable energy sources to support grid-level energy storage – lithium carbonate prices are at an all-time high. Contributing to the rising cost are pandemic-related supply-chain bottlenecks, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and increased demand from businesses. Additionally, many governments are hesitant to green light lithium mines because of the high environmental costs and the potential of human rights violations.
As governments and industries all over the world are eager to find energy storage options to power the clean energy transition, new research conducted at the University of Houston and published in Nature Communications suggests ambient temperature solid-state sodium-sulfur battery technology as a viable alternative to lithium-based battery technology for grid-level energy storage systems.
Yan Yao, Cullen Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and his colleagues developed a homogeneous glassy electrolyte that enables reversible sodium plating and stripping at a greater current density than previously possible.
“The quest for new solid electrolytes for all-solid sodium batteries must concurrently be low cost, easily fabricated, and have incredible mechanical and chemical stability,” said Yao, who is also principal investigator of the Texas Center for Superconductivity at the University of Houston (TcSUH). “To date, no single sodium solid electrolyte has been able to achieve all four of these requirements at the same time.”
The researchers found a novel form of oxysulfide glass electrolyte that has the potential to satisfy all of these requirements at the same time. A high-energy ball milling process was used to create the electrolytes at room temperature.
“The oxysulfide glass has a distinct microstructure, resulting in a completely homogeneous glass structure,” said Ye Zhang, who works as a research associate in Yao’s group. “At the interface between sodium metal and the electrolyte, the solid electrolyte forms a self-passivating interphase that is essential for reversible plating and stripping of sodium.”
It has proven difficult to achieve stable plating and stripping of sodium metal using a sulfide electrolyte.
“Our study overturned this perception by establishing not only the highest critical current density among all Na-ion conducting sulfide-based solid electrolytes, but also enabling high-performance ambient-temperature sodium-sulfur batteries,” Yao explained.
“The new structural and compositional design strategies presented in this work provide a new paradigm in the development of safe, low-cost, energy-dense, and long-lifetime solid-state sodium batteries,” Zhang added.
Original Article: Researchers Develop Sodium Glassy Electrolytes Capable of Supporting Long-Duration Grid-scale Energy Storage
More from: University of Houston | Iowa State University | Rice University | Purdue University | University of California Irvine
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Solid-state sodium-sulfur battery
- NDRC Hails High Power Density Energy Storage Tech R&D, Incl. Solid-state Lithium-ion Battery
Under the plan, NDRC proposed the R&D and pile-up of energy storage technologies with high energy density, such as sodium-ion batteries, liquid metal batteries, solid-state lithium-ion batteries, ...
- Faraday Institution widens battery research scope to inform next generation technologies
UK independent institute for electrochemical energy storage The Faraday Institution is funding 16 “small, fast-paced, focused” projects to drive studies in ...
- Sodium-sulfur Technology To Replace Lithium-ion Batteries?
Lithium-ion batteries are the favoured technology for powering electric vehicles at the moment, but they’re too expensive for long-term grid-scale energy storage systems, and lithium is getting ...
- Faraday Institution widens research scope to inform priorities for future research
The Faraday Institution today awarded 16 small, fast-paced, focused projects in areas not covered within its existing battery research portfolio. In doing so it has widened its research scope, and set ...
- University of Houston researchers identify alternative to lithium-based battery technology
new research conducted at the University of Houston and published in Nature Communications suggests ambient temperature solid-state sodium-sulfur battery technology as a viable alternative to ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Solid-state sodium-sulfur battery
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Long-duration grid-scale energy storage
- Researchers Develop Sodium Glassy Electrolytes Capable of Supporting Long-Duration Grid-scale Energy Storage
As governments and industries all over the world are eager to find energy storage options to power the clean energy transition, new research conducted at the University of Houston suggests ambient ...
- Grid-Level Energy Storage And The Challenge Of Storing Energy Efficiently
Although every electrical grid begins with the production ... A common use of such long-duration storage systems involves storing the energy produced by thermal power plants in times of low ...
- Hydrostor’s Compressed Air Energy Storage Selected as Preferred Option by Transgrid to Provide Back-up Electricity for Broken Hill, New South Wales
Artist Rendering of Silver City Energy Storage Centre Hydrostor's Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (“A-CAES”) solution provides equivalent reliability, scale, duration, and operating life as ...
- Australian vanadium battery technology gets fresh shot at long duration game
Australian vanadium redox flow battery maker VSUN Energy has joined ... Energy to find and develop grid-scale opportunities for “Australian invented” long-duration battery storage technology.
- Long-duration energy storage beats the challenge of week-long wind-power lulls
A novel energy model suggests the overall costs of a net-zero emissions electricity grid are substantially lowered with the integration of long-duration energy storage options, like pumped-storage ...