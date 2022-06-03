via QUT
QUT researchers have used intersecting light beams to control chemical reactions in an advanced material, paving the way for future use in 3D printers that print entire layers, instead of single points, at a time.
QUT’s Centre for Materials Science interdisciplinary research team, made up of Dr Sarah Walden, Leona Rodrigues, Dr Jessica Alves, Associate Professor James Blinco, Dr Vinh Truong, and ARC Laureate Fellow Professor Christopher Barner-Kowollik, have published their research in Nature Communications.
Dr Walden said light was a particularly desirable tool for activating chemical processes, because of the precision it offered in starting a reaction.
“Most of the work QUT’s Soft Matter Materials Group researchers have done in the past with light has been to use a laser beam to start and stop a chemical reaction along the entire volume where the light strikes the material,” Dr Walden said.
“In this case, we have two different coloured light beams, and the reaction only occurs where the two beams intersect.
“We use one colour of light to activate one molecule, and the second colour of light to activate another molecule. And where the two light beams meet, the two activated molecules react to form a solid material.
“Normally, in a 3D printer, the inkjet moves around in two dimensions, slowly printing one 2D layer before moving up to print another layer on top.
“But using this technology, you could have a whole two-dimensional sheet activated, and print the entire sheet at once.”
Professor Barner-Kowollik said such two colour activated materials are currently very rare.
“This project is about proving the viability of the ink for future generation of printers,” he said.
Professor Barner-Kowollik, whose career is focused on the power and possibilities of light in materials science, was recently recognised with Australia’s highest prize for chemistry, the 2022 David Craig medal, awarded by the Australian Academy of Science.
Professor Barner-Kowollik said one of the challenges of the project was to find two molecules that could be activated by two different colours of light and then have them react together.
“This is where the innovation comes from,” Professor Barner-Kowollik said.
“You want a molecule to be activated with one colour of light but not the other colour, and vice versa.
“That’s not easy to find, it’s actually quite hard to find.”
Dr Truong, after much work, was able to find two molecules that reacted to the lights in the required manner and combined to form a very solid material.
“In our chemical design, both light activated processes are reversible,” Dr Truong said.
“Hence we can control exactly when and where the solid material may form”.
Original Article: Intersecting light beams key in transformative 3D printer potential
More from: Queensland University of Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
3D printing layers
- Desktop Metal to unveil 3D-printed heat-activated foam for cars, shoes
Desktop Metal Inc plans to unveil a type of foam that the U.S.-based industrial 3D printer maker claims could significantly change the way athletic shoes, automotive seats and other products are ...
- 3D Printering: Non-Planar Layer FDM
For example, if you’re using mesh bed leveling on your 3D printer, you are already using non-planar layer FDM. But why stop at compensating for curved build plates? Non-planar layer FDM has ...
- Research Breakthrough Enables One-Step 3D Printed Robots
The robots were 3D printed in a single job using a novel multi-material device, and required nothing to be added aside from a battery. 4D design is the science of creating materia ...
- Best 3D printers 2022: FDM & resin printers to help you create at home
Finding which of the best 3D printers is right for you ... t need to worry about tiny details (as layer lines are usually visible on the finished print), but instead value size.
- Everything 3D: Exploring Every 3D Printing Technology Available in 2022
Learn the various types of 3D printing available at your disposal so that you can buy a 3D printer that fits your needs.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
3D printing layers
Go deeper with Bing News on:
3D laser printing
- IIT Jodhpur claims developing indigenous metal 3D printer for aerospace, defence
Researchers at the IIT Jodhpur have developed a metal 3D printer for potential use across a range of industries like aerospace, defence, automotive, oil and gas, and general engineering ...
- Here's what makes this 3D printer developed by IIT Jodhpur special
The printer finds applications in various fields and is capable of 3D printing parts with powders made in India ...
- IIT researchers develop indigenous Metal 3D printers for defence, aerospace and general engineering sectors
D printing is a more agile process than other fabrication methods and allows manufacturers to go from design to complex metal parts faster, easier, and at lower costs ...
- Global $1.9 Bn 3D Food Printing Markets to 2027 - Increase in Demand for Customized Food to Propel the Market
DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Food Printing Market by Vertical (Government, Commercial, and Residential), Technique (Extrusion Based Printing, Selective Laser Sintering, Binder ...
- IIT Jodhpur develops indigenous metal 3D Printer for aerospace
Jodhpur, have indigenously developed a metal 3D printer for aerospace, defence and general engineering applications. Accor ...