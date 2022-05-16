Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) is an international joint university based in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China
The fountain of youth may be more like a “squirt.” Chinese scientists have discovered that sea squirt — a mollusk commonly consumed throughout East Asia — could potentially help reverse the effects of ...
Supplementing a diet with Ascidiacea, or sea squirts, reversed some of the main signs of aging in mouse models.
If you have ever looked in the mirror and seen graying hair and wrinkles or forgotten the name of a close friend, you'd be forgiven for wishing for a pill that could slow or even reverse the effects ...
A new study shows that supplementing a diet with the sea organisms Ascidiacea, also known as sea squirts, reverses some of the main signs of ageing in an animal model.
Formed in 2006, the International Business School Suzhou (IBSS) at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University ... senior years, MSA University students work on distinguished research projects including ...
Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University Caption Aged mice showed improved learning and memory when fed with plasmalogen supplements from Ascidiacea – also known as sea squirts.
A new study suggests that this may not be such a fantasy. Researchers from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, Stanford University, Shanghai Jiao tong University, and the University of Chinese ...
