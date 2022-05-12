The University of Zagreb is the largest Croatian university and the oldest continuously operating university in the area covering Central Europe south of Vienna and all of Southeastern Europe
A purely mechanical method can produce a novel, more sustainable fertilizer in a less polluting way. That is the result of a method optimized at DESY's light source PETRA III. An international team ...
the University of Zagreb and DESY participated in this research. Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron DESY. (2022, May 11). Efficient production technique for a novel 'green' fertilizer: Advanced milling ...
- Research shows disinformation space on social media is increasingly pro-Kremlin
“The research shows that disinformation gains true strength ... The project is being carried out by the GONG NGO, the Zagreb Faculty of Political Science, the University of Dubrovnik, the Zagreb ...
- Split University Moves up in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings
ZAGREB, 1 May 2022 - Split University has moved up in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings and is now in a group of universities ranking from 401st to 600th among 1,524 institutions from 110 ...
- Periodontal Inflamed Surface Area in Patients on Haemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis
Approved 11/06/2014, Ethics Committee University Hospital Center "Sestre Milosrdnice" (Vinogradska cesta 29, HR-10000, Zagreb, Croatia; + 385 13787111), ref.: EP-7326/14-11 2. Approved 12/02/2015 ...
