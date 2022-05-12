The Ruder Boskovic Institute (RBI, IRB) is a research institute located in the Šalata neighborhood of Zagreb, Croatia, founded in 1950, which studies the sciences
The Latest Bing News on:
Ruder Boskovic Institute Research
- Superconductor at room temperature
In the worst of the hypothesis, a new line of research was opened ... the University of Zagreb, the Ruder Boskovic Institute and the local company Avac claim that they have gone beyond what their ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Ruder Boskovic Institute Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Ruder Boskovic Institute Discovery
- Superconductor at room temperature
“We were lucky in this discovery”, says Dr. Kopelevich ... the University of Zagreb, the Ruder Boskovic Institute and the local company Avac claim that they have gone beyond what their Japanese and ...