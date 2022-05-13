Rigid waterproof degradable coating for paper aims to reduce our dependence on plastic

Choetsu up close. A rendering showing the silica layer api titanium nanoparticles spread throughout. These can pro\ bacteria being destroyed in the center.
Credit: Hiroi et al.
For our sake and the environment, there is a considerable amount of research into the reduction of plastic for many and various applications. For the first time, researchers have found a way to imbue relatively sustainable paper materials with some of the useful properties of plastic. This can be done easily, cost effectively, and efficiently. A coating called Choetsu not only waterproofs paper, but also maintains its flexibility and degrades safely as well.
It’s hard to escape the fact that plastic materials are by and large detrimental to the environment. You’ve probably seen images of plastic pollution washing up on beaches, spoiling rivers and killing countless animals. Yet the problem often seems completely out of our hands given the ubiquity of plastic materials in everyday life. Professor Zenji Hiroi from the Institute for Solid State Physics at the University of Tokyo and his team explore ways materials science can help, and their recent discovery aims to replace some uses of plastic with something more sustainable: Paper.
“The main problem with plastic materials as I see it is their inability to degrade quickly and safely,” said Hiroi. “There are materials that can degrade safely, such as paper, but obviously paper cannot fulfill the vast range of uses plastic can. However, we’ve found a way to give paper some of the nice properties of plastic, but with none of the detriments. We call it Choetsu, a low-cost biodegradable coating that adds waterproofing and strength to simple paper.”
Choetsu is a combination of materials which, when applied to paper, spontaneously generate a strong and waterproof film when it makes contact with moisture in the air. The coating consists of safe and low-cost chemicals, mostly methyltrimethoxysilane, some isopropyl alcohol, and a small amount of tetraisopropyl titanate. Paper structures, for example food containers, are sprayed with or dipped into this liquid mixture and are dried at room temperature. Once dry, a thin layer of silica containing methyl, a type of alcohol, forms on the cellulose making up the paper, providing the strong and waterproof properties.
Furthermore, reactions that take place during the coating procedure automatically creates a layer of titanium dioxide nanoparticles. These give rise to a dirt- and bacterial-repellent property known as photocatalytic activity, which protects the coated item for an extended period of time. All of the chemicals involved in the coating break down over time into harmless things such as carbon, water and sandlike silicon.
“The technical challenge is complete, and some applications could be realized soon, such as items for consuming, packaging or storing food,” said Hiroi. “We now hope to use this approach on other kinds of materials as well. The liquid composition can be tuned for other materials, and we can create a dirt- and mold-resistant coating that could form onto glass, ceramics and even other plastics to extend their usefulness. Alongside researcher Yoko Iwamiya, who has been working in this field for some time now, and the rest of my team, I hope we can do something truly beneficial for the world.”
Original Article: Paper or plastic?
More from: University of Tokyo
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Plastic replacement material
- Why does fiberglass painting take so long? We peel back the layers
Feeling smug about your car's immunity to rust? Temper your pride, because respraying a fiberglass-bodied car is quite the undertaking.
- Windshield Replacement Firm Celebrates 31 Years Of Operation
Nacco of Illinois has been serving Chicago and its suburbs for the past 31 years, providing repairs and replacements of windshields on all types of ...
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Product ad Material: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global ...
- Plastic-free Lifestyle – What is Practically Doable?
These can be a replacement for my waste segregation ... I will opt for the same material · Using natural scrubbers instead of plastic ones – it takes more work to get the grime out though ...
- Pregnant women increasingly at risk of being exposed to chemicals that may harm development
In the United States, pregnant women are increasingly being exposed to harmful chemicals found in plastics, pesticides and beauty products that can negatively impact fetal develop ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Plastic replacement material
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Choetsu
- This Eco-Friendly Spray Makes Paper Act Like Plastic
Plastic pollution is at a crisis. Not only is it wreaking havoc on the world’s oceans, but it’s also creating a public health dilemma that we’re only just beginning to grapple with. Now, more than ...
- Rigid waterproof coating for paper aims to reduce our dependence on plastic
For our sake and the environment, there is a considerable amount of research into the reduction of plastic for many and various applications. Researchers have now found a way to imbue relatively ...
- Paper or plastic? Rigid waterproof coating for paper aims to reduce our dependence on plastic
There is a considerable amount of research into the reduction of plastic for many and various applications. For the first time, researchers have found a way to imbue relatively sustainable paper ...