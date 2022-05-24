New cost-effective method for carbon capture from coal-fired power plants in particular

via The American Society of Mechanical Engineers
An international team of scientists is using porous, sponge-like materials that can trap carbon dioxide in their cavities while allowing other gases such as nitrogen to pass through.
The materials are made from sugar and low-cost alkali metal salts, so they would be inexpensive enough for large-scale deployment, and they could be particularly effective for limiting the environmental damage of coal-fired power plants.
The team’s paper published in Angewandte Chemie, a publication of the German Chemical Society. Phillip Milner, assistant professor of chemical and chemical biology at Cornell University, led the collaboration.
For the last 100 years, the leading method for carbon capture in chemistry has been a process known as amine scrubbing. Amines are organic, ammonia-derived compounds that contain nitrogen. In an aqueous solution, they are able to selectively remove carbon dioxide from gas mixtures. However, oxygen degrades them every time they’re cycled, which means that more and more of the material would need to be produced, thus driving up the cost.
Rather than trying to figure out how to overcome the oxidation problem in amines, Milner’s lab has been experimenting with a different family of materials and designing them specifically for carbon-dioxide capture.
The new project focuses on sponge-like materials containing hydroxide sites in their pores. Typically, solutions of hydroxide salts reversibly react with carbon dioxide and form bicarbonate salts, such as baking soda, trapping the carbon dioxide. But in order to regenerate the hydroxide salt, the material needs to be heated up to 500 to 800 degrees Celsius – no easy feat, and not a cheap one, either.
Lead author and doctoral student Mary Zick found that by incorporating bundles of sugar molecules called cyclodextrins as a starter and boiling them with alkali metal salts in water, she could create a sponge-like material that is riddled with cavities in which carbon dioxide binds strongly, but other gases such as nitrogen pass easily through.
“Coal emissions are still the No. 1 anthropogenic contributor to carbon-dioxide emissions in the world,” Milner said. “What’s nice about this work is that Mary not only found a material that’s useful for carbon-dioxide capture from coal flue gas, but she outlined the structure-property relationships that will allow us to design materials for other applications, like capturing CO2 from natural gas fired power plants, as well as maybe even from air, which is one of the really big challenges of our time.”
Original Article: Carbon capture takes sponge-like form with new cost-effective method
More from: Cornell University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Carbon capture materials
- The U.S. Department of Energy Grants $2.1M to Solidia Technologies To Develop CO2 Capture and Utilization Technologies for Building Materials
The U.S. Dept. of Energy is providing $2.1 million in funding to Solidia Technologies® to develop and test methods for carbonating Solidia Cement™, broadening applications of Solidia’s low-carbon ...
- Carbon capture takes sponge-like form with new cost-effective method
An international team of scientists is using porous, sponge-like materials that can trap carbon dioxide in their cavities while allowing other gases such as nitrogen to pass through.
- FII sets forth 3R strategies in carbon net zero white paper
Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry, released its first net-zero carbon emission white paper on May 23, pledging a 80% cut on carbon emission from the 2020 ...
- Explained: Battery-like device that captures carbon dioxide while charging
The supercapacitor device, which is similar to a rechargeable battery, is the size of a coin, and is made in part from sustainable materials including coconut shells and seawater.
- Biden administration lays out plan for four carbon-capture facilities
The infrastructure law set aside $3.5 billion for direct air capture, and the DOE plans to use that to fund four facilities spread across the US. Direct air capture has suffered from a bit of a ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Carbon capture materials
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Carbon capture
- Report calls for Scottish carbon capture cluster backing
A NEW report has called on the UK Government to move "immediately" to give the green light to the Scottish carbon capture and storage cluster.
- Carbon capture projects awarded loans in 2nd clean energy funding round
North Dakota’s new clean energy board has doled out all of its loan funding and much of its grant money authorized by lawmakers, with the latest round of awards going ...
- Carbon capture takes sponge-like form with new cost-effective method
An international team of scientists is using porous, sponge-like materials that can trap carbon dioxide in their cavities while allowing other gases such as nitrogen to pass through.
- Climate change at Davos: Carbon capture needs to be the size of the oil and gas industry
Governments need to make carbon capture pay off for private industry, a top U.S. adviser on clean energy and climate change policy said in Davos Monday.
- Is liquid metal a key to carbon capture?
What if the key to solving the carbon dioxide emissions challenge is the soft, silvery element named Gallium? A research team at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology discovered that passing ...