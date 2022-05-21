Neuromorphic memory device consisting of bottom volatile and top nonvolatile memory layers emulating neuronal and synaptic properties, respectively.
CREDIT: KAIST
Simultaneous emulation of neuronal and synaptic properties promotes the development of brain-like artificial intelligence
Researchers have reported a nano-sized neuromorphic memory device that emulates neurons and synapses simultaneously in a unit cell, another step toward completing the goal of neuromorphic computing designed to rigorously mimic the human brain with semiconductor devices.
Neuromorphic computing aims to realize artificial intelligence (AI) by mimicking the mechanisms of neurons and synapses that make up the human brain. Inspired by the cognitive functions of the human brain that current computers cannot provide, neuromorphic devices have been widely investigated. However, current Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)-based neuromorphic circuits simply connect artificial neurons and synapses without synergistic interactions, and the concomitant implementation of neurons and synapses still remains a challenge. To address these issues, a research team led by Professor Keon Jae Lee from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering implemented the biological working mechanisms of humans by introducing the neuron-synapse interactions in a single memory cell, rather than the conventional approach of electrically connecting artificial neuronal and synaptic devices.
Similar to commercial graphics cards, the artificial synaptic devices previously studied often used to accelerate parallel computations, which shows clear differences from the operational mechanisms of the human brain. The research team implemented the synergistic interactions between neurons and synapses in the neuromorphic memory device, emulating the mechanisms of the biological neural network. In addition, the developed neuromorphic device can replace complex CMOS neuron circuits with a single device, providing high scalability and cost efficiency.
The human brain consists of a complex network of 100 billion neurons and 100 trillion synapses. The functions and structures of neurons and synapses can flexibly change according to the external stimuli, adapting to the surrounding environment. The research team developed a neuromorphic device in which short-term and long-term memories coexist using volatile and non-volatile memory devices that mimic the characteristics of neurons and synapses, respectively. A threshold switch device is used as volatile memory and phase-change memory is used as a non-volatile device. Two thin-film devices are integrated without intermediate electrodes, implementing the functional adaptability of neurons and synapses in the neuromorphic memory.
Professor Keon Jae Lee explained, “Neurons and synapses interact with each other to establish cognitive functions such as memory and learning, so simulating both is an essential element for brain-inspired artificial intelligence. The developed neuromorphic memory device also mimics the retraining effect that allows quick learning of the forgotten information by implementing a positive feedback effect between neurons and synapses.”
Original Article: Neuromorphic memory device simulates neurons and synapses
More from: Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Brain-like artificial intelligence
- Dentistry: The Next Frontier For Artificial Intelligence
AI is poised to make a new, more immediate impression on our lives.
- How Artificial Intelligence Is Opening Up A New World Of Possibilities In Hearing
For me, there’s nothing more fulfilling than seeing technology enhance the way people live. We’re just starting to scratch the surface when it comes to AI. When people talk about this technology, its ...
- 'Nanomagnetic' computing can provide low-energy artificial intelligence
Science fiction has warned us time and time again that creating artificial intelligence (AI) will bring about our doom. We think we have everything under c | Technology ...
- Artificial intelligence and what it owes a man who never sits down
In these 17 years, Hinton, working from the University of Toronto, has also transformed artificial intelligence (AI). He rescued neural networks back from an AI winter, ‘invented’ deep learning, ...
- Will Computers Be Able to Imitate the Human Brain?
Researchers at Purdue University are building human brain-inspired hardware for artificial intelligence (AI) to help AI learn continuously over time. The goal of the project is to make AI more ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Brain-like artificial intelligence
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Neuromorphic computing
- Neuromorphic memory device simulates neurons and synapses
Researchers have reported a nano-sized neuromorphic memory device that emulates neurons and synapses simultaneously in a unit cell, another step toward completing the goal of neuromorphic computing ...
- Neuromorphic memory device simulates neurons and synapses
Researchers have reported a nano-sized neuromorphic memory device that emulates neurons and synapses simultaneously in a unit cell, another step toward completing the goal of neuromorphic computing ...
- Outlook on the Neuromorphic Computing Global Market to 2027 - Emerging Applications Pertaining to Automation Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarke
The "Global Neuromorphic Computing Market (2022-2027) by Components, Deployment, Application, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been ...
- New memristors for neuromorphic computing
Researchers from ETH Zurich, the University of Zurich and Empa have developed a new material for an electronic component that can be used in a wider range of applications than its predecessors.
- BrainChip partners with Edge Impulse for a platform that mimics the brain
This should ultimately foster adoption of neuromorphic computing, which, roughly speaking, mimics the brain. BrainChip, as the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic IP, will ...