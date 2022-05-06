Monitoring water loss from plants with a new wearable sensor technology

via ACS
Plants can’t speak up when they are thirsty. And visual signs, such as shriveling or browning leaves, don’t start until most of their water is gone. To detect water loss earlier, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have created a wearable sensor for plant leaves. The system wirelessly transmits data to a smartphone app, allowing for remote management of drought stress in gardens and crops.
Newer wearable devices are more than simple step-counters. Some smart watches now monitor the electrical activity of the wearer’s heart with electrodes that sit against the skin. And because many devices can wirelessly share the data that are collected, physicians can monitor and assess their patients’ health from a distance. Similarly, plant-wearable devices could help farmers and gardeners remotely monitor their plants’ health, including leaf water content — the key marker of metabolism and drought stress. Previously, researchers had developed metal electrodes for this purpose, but the electrodes had problems staying attached, which reduced the accuracy of the data. So, Renato Lima and colleagues wanted to identify an electrode design that was reliable for long-term monitoring of plants’ water stress, while also staying put.
The researchers created two types of electrodes: one made of nickel deposited in a narrow, squiggly pattern, and the other cut from partially burnt paper that was coated with a waxy film. When the team affixed both electrodes to detached soybean leaves with clear adhesive tape, the nickel-based electrodes performed better, producing larger signals as the leaves dried out. The metal ones also adhered more strongly in the wind, which was likely because the thin squiggly design of the metallic film allowed more of the tape to connect with the leaf surface. Next, the researchers created a plant-wearable device with the metal electrodes and attached it to a living plant in a greenhouse.
The device wirelessly shared data to a smartphone app and website, and a simple, fast machine learning technique successfully converted these data to the percent of water content lost. The researchers say that monitoring water content on leaves can indirectly provide information on exposure to pests and toxic agents. Because the plant-wearable device provides reliable data indoors, they now plan to test the devices in outdoor gardens and crops to determine when plants need to be watered, potentially saving resources and increasing yields.
Original Article: A new wearable technology — for plants
More from: American Chemical Society
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Wearable sensor for plant leaves
- Scientists Create a Wearable Sensor for Plant Leaves to Detect Water Loss Early
When plants are thirsty, they are unable to communicate their needs. Visual symptoms, such as shriveling or browning leaves, do not appear until the leaves have lost the majority of their water.
- A new wearable technology—for plants
And visual signs, such as shriveling or browning leaves, don't start until most of their water is gone. To detect water loss earlier, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have ...
- A new wearable technology — for plants (video)
And visual signs, such as shriveling or browning leaves, don’t start until most of their water is gone. To detect water loss earlier, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have ...
- Sensor makes strides in detecting infection indicators
Bioengineers have designed a wearable sensor that can detect two key biomarkers of infection in human sweat, a significant step toward making it possible for users to receive early warnings of ...
- Data Fabric Market Projected to Grow at a 25.90% CAGR Throughout the Forecast period (2020 - 2027) - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)
Data fabric enables digitization and improves the digital twin, which is imperative for Industry 4.0 to provide data to orchestrate and optimize manufacturing plants. Data fabric ... Furthermore, the ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Wearable sensor for plant leaves
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Plant-wearable device
- Scientists Create a Wearable Sensor for Plant Leaves to Detect Water Loss Early
The plant wearables may be seen in action in the video. More advanced wearable devices go beyond basic step counts. With electrodes on the skin, certain smartwatches now detect the electrical activity ...
- A new wearable technology—for plants
And because many devices can wirelessly share the data that are collected, physicians can monitor and assess their patients' health from a distance. Similarly, plant-wearable devices could help ...
- A new wearable technology — for plants (video)
Watch a video of the plant wearables here. Newer wearable devices are more than simple step-counters. Some smart watches now monitor the electrical activity of the wearer’s heart with electrodes that ...
- Grain-Based Ethanol plant
India.com News Desk | May 1, 2022 1:13 PM IST India's First Greenfield Grain-Based Ethanol plant has been built by Eastern India Biofuels Private Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Match 45 ...
- Ethanol plant
India.com News Desk | May 1, 2022 1:13 PM IST India's First Greenfield Grain-Based Ethanol plant has been built by Eastern India Biofuels Private PTI Feeds | December 16, 2018 6:51 PM IST India's ...