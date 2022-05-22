Could gene editing actually alter the social behavior of animals?

via Georgia State University
Georgia State University scientists have created gene-edited hamsters for studies of social neuroscience and have found that the biology behind social behavior may be more complex than previously thought.
A team of Georgia State University researchers led by Regents’ Professor of Neuroscience H. Elliott Albers and Distinguished University Professor Kim Huhman used CRISPR-Cas9 technology to eliminate the actions of a neurochemical signaling pathway that plays a critical role in regulating social behaviors in mammals. Vasopressin and the receptor that it acts on called Avpr1a regulates social phenomena ranging from pair bonding, cooperation, and social communication to dominance and aggression. The new study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), finds that knocking out the Avpr1a receptor in hamsters, and thus effectively eliminating vasopressin’s action on it, dramatically altered the expression of social behavior in unexpected ways.
“We were really surprised at the results,” Albers said. “We anticipated that if we eliminated vasopressin activity, we would reduce both aggression and social communication. But the opposite happened.”
Instead, the hamsters without the receptor showed much higher levels of social communication behavior than did their counterparts with intact receptors. Even more interesting, the typical sex differences observed in aggressiveness were eliminated with both male and female hamsters displaying high levels of aggression towards other same-sex individuals.
“This suggests a startling conclusion,” Albers said. “Even though we know that vasopressin increases social behaviors by acting within a number of brain regions, it is possible that the more global effects of the Avpr1a receptor are inhibitory.
“We don’t understand this system as well as we thought we did. The counterintuitive findings tell us we need to start thinking about the actions of these receptors across entire circuits of the brain and not just in specific brain regions.”
The hamsters used in the research were Syrian hamsters, which have become increasingly important for studies of social behavior, aggression and communication. They are the species in which vasopressin was first demonstrated to influence sociality. Hamsters provide a powerful model for the studies of social behavior because their social organization is far more similar to humans than that observed in mice, even though mice are the most common laboratory animal used. Hamsters are unique research animals in other ways as well, explained Huhman, who is Associate Director of the Neuroscience Institute at Georgia State.
“Their stress response is more like that of humans than it is other rodents. They release the stress hormone cortisol, just as humans do. They also get many of the cancers that humans get,” she said. “Their susceptibility to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 makes them the rodent species of choice because they are vulnerable to it just as we are.”
The work using CRISPR in hamsters was a significant step forward, say both researchers. “Developing gene-edited hamsters was not easy,” Albers said. “But it is important to understand the neurocircuitry involved in human social behavior and our model has translational relevance for human health. Understanding the role of vasopressin in behavior is necessary to help identify potential new and more effective treatment strategies for a diverse group of neuropsychiatric disorders ranging from autism to depression.”
Original Article: The biology behind social behavior may be more complex than previously thought
More from: Georgia State University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Regulating social behaviors
- Greenwich kids’ antisocial behavior, self-harm incidents rose 59% in a year, police say. Help is available.
Greenwich police say reports of self-destructive and of antisocial behavior among public school students jumped by nearly 1.5 times in a single year due to the pandemic and the internet. To help ...
- Council launches consultation to tackle anti-social behaviour
Slough could be subject to a new legal order providing authorities with greater powers to tackle drinking and anti-social behaviour in public places.
- The dark side of social media influencing
Influencers are motivated to increase their power on social media; followers, on the other hand, can easily become attached and obsessed with them ...
- Hamsters reveal new clues about social behavior in mammals
By using CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology to eliminate the actions of a neurochemical signaling pathway which plays a critical role in regulating social behavior in mammals, the experts reached a ...
- Gene editing tools can now alter social behavior, including aggression
Researchers have used CRISPR-Cas9 to knockout Avpr1a receptors in hamsters, eliminating vasopressin's social behavior regulation.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Regulating social behaviors
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Social neuroscience
- Going ham: Researchers make hamsters aggressive through gene manipulation
Some rodents hammed up their aggressiveness when subjected to gene manipulation, a university found in a recently published study.
- Reward Neurotransmitter Dopamine Involved in Recognizing Emotions
The reward neurotransmitter also contributes to social cognition. The neurotransmitter dopamine, famous for its role in reward, is also involved in recognizing emotions, according to new research ...
- The neuroscience behind money and power: How socioeconomic status can literally shape your brain
A study from the University of Pennsylvania suggests socioeconomic status can affect gray matter volume—but how you treat it matters, too.
- Ford Fellow to Explore Collaborative Research in “Extreme Ideological Hate”
Jeni Kubota, an associate professor at the University of Delaware, focuses on implicit racial bias and basic social cognitive processes as drivers of injustice.
- Eye Contact Fires Up Brain Cells, Yale Study Says
Typically, the feelings evoked by locking eyes has been the mien of poets, but neuroscience has weighed in recently, with a study that examines and codifies regions of the brain t ...