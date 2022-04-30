Real cybersecurity using only a single quantum bit gets real

Quantum physics makes hacking impossible

Using the laws of quantum physics, the researchers developed a new security protocol that uses a person’s geographical location to guarantee that they are communicating with the right person. Position-based quantum encryption, as it is called, can be used to ensure that a person is speaking with an actual bank representative when the bank calls and asks a customer to make changes to their account.

“Ask yourself, why do I trust an employee at the bank counter? Because they’re in a bank. Their location creates trust. This explains the principle behind pposition-based cryptography, where physical location is used to identify oneself,” explains postdoc Andreas Bluhm.

The researchers’ recipe for securing a person’s location combines the information in a single quantum bit – a qubit – followed by classical bits, consisting of the ones and zeroes that we are familiar with from ordinary computers.

Both types of bits are needed to send a message that is impossible for cybercriminals to read, hack or manipulate, and which can confirm whether a person is in your bank’s office or in some far-off country.

The quantum bit serves as a kind of lock on the message, due to the role of Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle in quantum physics, which causes quantum information to be disrupted and impossible to decode when trying to measure it. It is also due to what is known as the “no-cloning theorem“, which makes quantum information impossible to intercept and secretly copy. This will remain the case for quite some time.

“Until a full-fledged quantum computer is built and hackers gain access to one, our method is completely secure and impossible to hack,” says Andreas Bluhm.

Could soon be a reality

The researchers highlight the fact that the new method is particularly handy because only a single quantum bit is needed for position verification. So, unlike many other quantum technologies that require further development, this new discovery can be put to use today. Suitable quantum sources that can send a quantum bit of light already exist.

“The particular strength of our technique is that it is relatively straightforward to implement. We’re already able to send individual quantum bits, which is all this technique requires,” says Matthias Christandl.

The security ID needs to be developed commercially, by a company for example, before it can be widely adopted. However, its quantum foundation is in place.

The new research result is particularly useful in contexts where communications between two parties need to be extremely secure. This could be payments on the internet or transmission of sensitive personal data.

“Secure communication is a key element of our daily lives. Whenever we communicate with public authorities, our banks or any party that manages our personal data and information, we need to know that the people we’re dealing with are those who we expect them to be – and not criminals,” says Andreas Bluhm.