The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is a health science-focused research center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pennington Biomedical Research Center Research
- Researchers discover compound preventing muscle loss and weight gain in seniors
Muscle loss takes away independence and causes health problems as we age, evident especially now as we are living longer.
- Exercise may treat Long COVID-induced diabetes and depression, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center
While no medically recognized treatment exists for Long COVID, exercise may break the vicious cycle of inflammation that can lead to developing diabetes and depression months after a person recovers ...
- New digs, new name: Pennington Biomedical opens new bariatric surgery and research institute
Pennington Biomedical Research Center officially has a new clinic on its campus: the Metamor Institute. State and local dignitaries joined Pennington officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday ...
Pennington Biomedical Research Center Research
Pennington Biomedical Research Center Discovery
- Chemical compound promotes healthy aging
A recently discovered chemical compound helped elderly mice with obesity lose fat and weight, add muscle and strength, reduce age-related inflammation and increase physical activity, a new study shows ...
- Exercise could help moderate the effects of Long COVID
Researchers from Pennington Biomedical Research Center (LA, USA) and the University of Pittsburgh (PA, USA) recently published their hypothesis on exercise as a moderator of persistent neuroendocrine ...
