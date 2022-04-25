Ingestion of microplastics can trigger evolutionary changes

via Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Centre Frankfurt
Dangerous plastics
The fact that microplastics can also trigger evolutionary changes has now been shown for the first time by an international team of scientists from the LOEWE Centre for Translational Biodiversity Genomics (TBG), the Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Centre Frankfurt (SBiK-F) and the Estonian National Laboratory of Chemistry and Physics. Their genomic study was published in the scientific journal „Chemosphere“. According to the study, the ingestion of microplastic particles triggers an evolutionary adaptation in the freshwater non-biting midge Chironomus riparius.
In an experiment over several generations of midges, they were exposed to a concentration of microplastics like those found in the environment. This initially showed a loss of fitness in the form of death rates of up to 50 per cent. Subsequently, an interesting development started: Within three generations, the midges adapted to the uptake of the pollutant, so that there was no longer any difference to the control group in terms of survival rates. At the same time, however, changes were registered in their entire genome, which can be interpreted as the reason for this incredibly rapid adaptation. In particular, those genes that play a role in combating inflammation and oxidative stress – a material imbalance in cells that impairs repair and detoxification functions – showed signs of evolutionary adaptation.
Study author Dr. Halina Binde Doria from the LOEWE Centre TBG and the SBIK-F classifies the results: „Even though the twitching midges were able to adapt very quickly to microplastics, this is only partially good news. This may not reflect the situation in natural populations and ecosystems. Many different factors have to be considered.“ For one thing, the experimental situation may not show all the negative effects of microplastics on survival or reproduction rates, in short, evolutionary fitness. For example, the ingestion of microplastic particles directly or indirectly influences nutrient uptake in the intestine and can have negative effects in nutrient-poor phases, for example in winter. Adaptation to microplastics can also override important other adaptations, such as the control of mutation rates. Furthermore, it is known that not all species can adapt as quickly as midges. For these, microplastics would have harmful effects in the longer term.
Study leader Prof. Markus Pfenninger, also working at the LOEWE Centre TBG and the SBiK-F as well as at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, summarises: „Our study shows that microplastics in the environment have the potential to change the evolutionary development of species exposed to them forever. Even if there seem to be no immediate harmful effects, microplastics pose a hitherto underestimated threat to all ecosystems. We now want to further investigate the genomic responses of chironomid midges to microplastics as an example, as they are well suited for these analyses due to their fast reproductive rate, ease of maintenance in the laboratory and the available reference genome.“
Original Article: Dangerous plastics
More from: Leibniz Association | Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Microplastics trigger evolutionary changes
- Researchers use machine learning to speed up counting of microplastics
Microplastics are all around us—in the water we drink, the food we eat and the air we breathe. But before researchers can understand the real impact of these particles on health, they need faster and ...
- Why you should plant a garden that’s wasp-friendly
The trigger is typically a run-in (or more likely ... the Apoid wasps, are the evolutionary ancestors of bees). Their unfortunate common name? Stinging wasps. “People have long known these ...
- Learning English
trial – test done for a period of time to find out if a new treatment is effective monitors – checks a situation closely and continuously game changer – something that causes a shift in the ...
- Most smokers want to quit, but don't know how
There are other methods to help quit, including: Avoiding known triggers, e.g. avoiding a place that you associate with smoking Delaying taking a cigarette when craving for one – the craving ...
- Dangerous plastics: Ingestion of microplastics can trigger evolutionary changes
"Our study shows that microplastics in the environment have the potential to change the evolutionary development of species exposed to them forever. Even if there seem to be no immediate harmful ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Microplastics trigger evolutionary changes
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Ingestion of microplastics
- Why are we looking at plastic pollution in the Antarctic?
In comparison with other regions, Antarctica and the Southern Ocean have been less impacted by humans and are therefore still relatively pristine ...
- Researchers find microplastics in human blood for the first time
Microplastics — the small pieces of plastic ... The most common way they are reaching our veins is through ingestion or inhalation, according to the study. Meaning it's in what you eat and ...
- Microplastics discovered in human blood for first time
The study was able to detect microplastics as small as 0.0007mm, which can enter the body via inhalation from particles in the air or ingestion, whether in food or plastic packaging, crockery and ...
- Microplastics could be in our blood
Humans are exposed to microplastics by ingestion of food and water, inhalation and skin contact due to their presence in food, air and various products used in daily life. Tons of microplastics ...
- Dangerous plastics: Ingestion of microplastics can trigger evolutionary changes
Although there is increasing evidence that the ingestion of microplastics—depending on size, quantity, and composition—could be harmful to organisms, the degree of danger has not yet been ...