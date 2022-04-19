The Federal University of São Carlos (Portuguese: Universidade Federal de São Carlos, UFSCar) is a public research university located in São Carlos, state of São Paulo, Brazil.
The Latest Bing News on:
Federal University of São Carlos Research
- Addition of left-handed chiral gold nanoparticles can enhance vaccine efficacy by more than 25%
Vaccines can be made over 25% more effective by adding left-handed chiral gold nanoparticles as adjuvants, according to a study by an international collaboration in which Brazilian researchers took ...
- Chiral gold nanoparticles increase vaccine efficacy by more than 25%, study suggests
Vaccines can be made over 25% more effective by adding left-handed chiral gold nanoparticles as adjuvants, according to a study by an international collaboration in which Brazilian researchers took ...
- University of São Paulo: At USP, museums are a source of teaching, research and extension
The first few weeks walking through the corridors, classrooms and open spaces of USP are enough for freshmen and freshmen to realize that the University's universe of knowledge goes far beyond their ...
- University of São Paulo: Waste from health services grows with the pandemic and worries experts
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the covid-19 pandemic has generated an increase of thousands of tons of waste discarded by health services around the world. In addition to the ...
- Africa: Hunting the 'Perfect Protein' for Malaria MRNA Vaccine
After the success of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, scientists are cautiously optimistic that the same technology can be used to tackle other widespread diseases such as malaria. The technology is ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Federal University of São Carlos Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Federal University of São Carlos Discovery
- Illumina Expands Access to Genomics in Latin America Through New State-of-the-Art Solution Center
today announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art Solution Center in São Paulo, Brazil. The choice to bring the facility to Brazil reflects an increasing demand for and interest in clinical ...
- Third Harmonic Bio Strengthens Management Team with Addition of Adrian S. Ray, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
He will oversee all aspects of nonclinical development for our lead program, THB001, as well as our ongoing discovery and optimization ... highest honors from the University of California, Santa ...
- Brazil's Lula taps former rival as his pick for running mate
Da Silva held a public meeting at a Sao Paulo hotel with Geraldo Alckmin, a three-term governor of Sao Paulo state who ran against ... according to Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper ...
- Brazil officials resign to seek new posts, boost Bolsonaro
according to Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo. “Campaigning in a country this size is difficult; you need people to help with that,” said Melo ...
- Structures involved in communication among pathogenic fungi could be targets for novel treatments
The discovery ... at the University of São Paulo’s Ribeirão Preto Medical School (FMRP-USP) in Brazil. The investigation was supported by FAPESP. Researchers at Carlos Chagas Institute ...