via Technion-Israel Institute of Technology
Growth of muscle tissue on a plant-based ‘scaffold’ marks another milestone in the development of cultivated meat using 3D bioprinting
The successful creation of edible muscle fibers by bioprinting a plant-based scaffold and living animal cells is the subject of a new article by Professor Shulamit Levenberg and Ph.D. student Iris Ianovici of the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, in collaboration with cultivated meat producers Aleph Farms. Other partners in the research described in the article are Dr. Yedidya Zagury, Dr. Idan Redensky, and Dr. Neta Lavon.
It is estimated that besides the scientific-engineering accomplishment, this technology is likely to enable the robust production of cultivated meat at large scale in the near future.
The development of cultivated meat, i.e. meat that does not involve the raising and slaughtering of animals, is a potential solution for the growing need for meat products following population growth, the environmental damage caused by breeding cattle, and the increasing awareness to animal welfare.
To fulfill the promise of cultivated meat to meet various consumer expectations, there is a need for technologies that allow for the production of whole muscle cuts that are as similar as possible – in terms of taste, smell, and culture – to those slaughtered from animals.
Prof. Shulamit Levenberg, a world leader in tissue engineering, became involved in cultivated meat several years ago after recognizing that her inventions in tissue engineering for medical needs are also relevant for growing cultivated meat. Her research on the subject led to the founding of Aleph Farms, which sponsored the research study now being published. Last year, Aleph Farms presented the first cultivated ribeye steak in history — created in the Levenberg lab — and has since pursued the development of new products. Aleph Farms’ CEO is Didier Toubia, Prof. Levenberg is Chief Scientific Advisor, and Dr. Neta Lavon is the company’s CTO.
The ability to produce a wide variety of cultivated meat products was the primary focus of the present research, which sought to develop the technology for creating thicker cultivated steaks all the while using alternative materials as scaffolds for this purpose
Enabling the perfusion of nutrients across the thicker tissue has been a significant challenge, with most of the currently used scaffolding materials for growing tissues being derived from animals. In the article, the Technion researchers present a solution to these challenges by using an alternative bio-ink to bioprint scaffolds from animal-free proteins, as well as living animal cells. The bio-ink contains the cells that will form the muscle tissue – satellite cells originating from a biopsy taken from livestock, and is formulated by combining alginate (a compound found within the cell walls of brown algae) and proteins isolated from plants – soy or pea proteins. The printing process enables the creation of protein-enriched scaffolds with different geometries. The printing process is based on a method in which the bio-ink is deposited into a suspension bath that supports the materials during printing.
The results: after the scaffolds were printed with the living animal cells, a high cell viability was observed. Furthermore, the cells successfully matured to create muscle fibers as the tissue grew. Since the geometry of the scaffold can be controlled, it is possible to control the introduction of nutrients and the removal of waste from the developing tissue.
“In the engineering process we developed in the lab, we tried to mimic the natural process of tissue formation inside the animal’s body as much as possible,” said Prof. Levenberg. “The cells successfully adhered to the plant-based scaffold, and the growth and differentiation of the cells proved successful as well. Our bio-ink led to a consistent distribution of the cells across the bioprinted scaffold, promoting growth of the cells on top of it. Since we used non-animal-derived materials, like pea protein, which is non-allergenic, our findings promise greater development of the cultivated meat market moving forward.”
Original Article: The Steak is the Limit
More from: Technion-Israel Institute of Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
3D bioprinted meat
- Technion professor shows what’s 'at steak' in bioprinting muscle cells on plant-based scaffold
They just published their study in the journal Biomaterials under the title “3D-printable plant protein-enriched scaffolds for cultivated meat development,” This ... distribution of the cells across ...
- Technion professor shows what’s at ‘steak’ in bioprinting muscle cells on a plant-based scaffold
They just published their study in the journal Biomaterials under the title “3D-printable plant protein-enriched scaffolds for cultivated meat development.” ...
- Nasa astronauts will GROW ‘space beef’ steaks on ISS – and you could eat it back on Earth next year
In 2019, the firm created the world's first 3D-bioprinted ribeye steak and also successfully grew artificial meat in space for the first time. Dr. Zvika Tamari, head of space research at Aleph Farms, ...
- Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Israeli Firm Is Growing Meat On ISS Thanks To Axiom Astronauts
Leonardo DiCaprio is an investor in Israel-based Aleph Farms which has launched a cultivated meat experiment to the ISS with Axiom Space astronauts.
- Astronauts will grow artificial STEAK from beef cells on the ISS in a bid to produce 'tender and juicy' meat for humans to enjoy on future trips to the moon and Mars
In 2019, the firm produced the world's first 3D-bioprinted ribeye steak, and in September of that year was also involved in successfully growing artificial meat in space for the first time.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
3D bioprinted meat
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Cultivated meat
- Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
Mzansi Meat Company is a Cape Town-based startup. Its aim is to make healthier, more environmentally friendly meat products. The beef patty is created in a lab after tissue cells are ...
- Cultured Beef Burgers Arrive In Africa For The First Time
The cultivated meat market is growing. Mzansi Meat just debuted the first cultured beef burger on the African continent ...
- Cultured Meat Market Demand, Leading Global Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
The latest report published by Market Reports Insights indicates that the Cultured Meat Market is likely to accelerate strongly in the coming years. Analysts have studied market drivers, restraints, ...
- Israeli researchers develop plant-based scaffolds for growing cultured meat
Israeli researchers have developed plant-based scaffolds for growing cultivated meat, the northern Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) ...
- The Passover meal has already made room for vegan entrees. Next up? Cell-based meat
In recent years, many Jews have passed over the brisket, chicken, chopped liver and even the gefilte fish. How will they take to cell-cultured meat?