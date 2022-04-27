A 45 percent reduction in atmospheric carbon dioxide by using rock dust in agriculture in the UK

Sugar beet at a farm in South East England, cultivated with basalt
Adding rock dust to UK agricultural soils could absorb up to 45 per cent of the atmospheric carbon dioxide needed to reach net zero, according to a major new study led by scientists at the University of Sheffield.
- Major new study shows adding rock dust to UK agricultural soils could remove between 6 and 30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere annually by 2050.
- Costs of carbon removal are estimated to be around £200 per tonne of CO2 currently, falling to half that by 2050 – making it highly competitive relative to other carbon dioxide removal options.
- Research identifies substantial co-benefits that include mitigation of nitrous oxide, the third most important greenhouse gas, and widespread reversal of soil acidification caused by intensification of agriculture.
- The study estimates that rock dust can be substituted for expensive imported fertilisers. By reducing demand for imported fertilisers, using rock dust avoids carbon emissions and offsets costs of deployment.
Adding rock dust to UK agricultural soils could absorb up to 45 per cent of the atmospheric carbon dioxide needed to reach net zero, according to a major new study led by scientists at the University of Sheffield.
The study, led by Dr Euripides Kantzas, a senior research associate in the Leverhulme Centre for Climate Change Mitigation at the University, provides the first detailed analysis of the potential and costs of greenhouse gas removal by enhanced weathering in the UK over the next 50 years.
The authors show this technique could make a major overlooked contribution to the UK’s requirement for greenhouse gas removal in the coming decades with a removal potential of 6–30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually by 2050. This represents up to 45 per cent of the atmospheric carbon removal required nationally to meet net-zero greenhouse gas emissions alongside emissions reductions.
Deployment could be straightforward because the approach uses existing infrastructure and has costs of carbon removal lower than other Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) strategies, such as direct air capture with carbon capture storage, and bioenergy crops with carbon capture and storage.
A clear advantage of this approach to CDR is the potential to deliver major wins for agriculture in terms of lowering emissions of nitrous oxide, reversing soil acidification that limits yields and reducing demands for imported fertilisers.
The advantages of reducing reliance on imported food and fertilisers have been highlighted by the war in Ukraine that has caused the price of food and fertilisers to spike worldwide as exports of both are interrupted.
The authors of the study highlight that societal acceptance is required from national politics through to local community and farm scales. While mining operations for producing the basalt rock dust will generate additional employment and could contribute to the UK government’s levelling up agenda; however this will need to be done in ways which are both fair and respectful of local community concerns.
This new study provides much needed detail of what enhanced rock weathering as a carbon dioxide removal strategy could deliver for the UK’s net-zero commitment by 2050. The Committee on Climate Change, which provides independent advice to the government on climate change and carbon budgets, overlooked enhanced weathering in their recent net-zero report because it required further research. The new study now indicates enhanced weathering is comparable to other options on the table and has considerable co-benefits to UK food production and soil health.
Professor David Beerling, Director of the Leverhulme Centre for Climate Change Mitigation at the University of Sheffield and senior author of the study, said: “Our analysis highlights the potential of UK agriculture to deliver substantial carbon drawdown by transitioning to managing arable farms with rock dust, with added benefits for soil health and food security.”
Dr Euripides Kantzas of the Leverhulme Centre for Climate Change Mitigation at the University of Sheffield and lead author, said: “By quantifying the carbon removal potential and co-benefits of amending crops with crushed rock in the UK, we provide a blueprint for deploying enhanced rock weathering on a national level, adding to the toolbox of solutions for carbon-neutral economies.”
Professor Nick Pidgeon, a partner in the study and Director of the Understanding Risk Group at Cardiff University, said: “Meeting our net zero targets will need widespread changes to the way UK agriculture and land is managed. For this transformation to succeed we will need to fully engage rural communities and farmers in this important journey.”
Original Article: Managing UK agriculture with rock dust could absorb up to 45 per cent of the atmospheric carbon dioxide needed for net-zero, research shows
More from: University of Sheffield
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Rock dust in agriculture
- Spreading rock dust on fields could remove CO2, reveals new study
Adding rock dust to UK agricultural soils could absorb up to 45 per cent of the atmospheric carbon dioxide needed to reach net zero, according to a major new study.
- Adding Rock Dust to Farmland Could Get UK Almost Halfway to Its Carbon Removal Goal
To meet its climate goals, Britain must not only cut emissions, but also scrub carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. A new study finds that rock dust sprinkled on farmland could supply nearly half of ...
- Adding rock dust to farm soil could absorb 45% of carbon dioxide needed to hit UK’s net zero target
Scientists think this could absorb 45 per cent of the carbon removal that is needed to reach net zero in the UK ...
- Managing UK agriculture with rock dust could absorb up to 45 per cent of atmospheric carbon dioxide needed for net-zero
A major new study shows adding rock dust to UK agricultural soils could remove between 6 and 30 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere annually by 2050.
- UK could cut carbon emissions by adding rock dust to agricultural soil, study finds
Adding rock dust to UK agricultural soils could absorb up to 45 per cent of the atmospheric carbon dioxide needed for net-zero, researchers from the University of Sheffield have said.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Rock dust in agriculture
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Fertilizer replacement
- The Hydrogen Stream: Fuel cell that uses iron instead of expensive platinum
In other news, Hydrofuel Canada developed hollow hybrid plasmonic nanocages to create an electrocatalyst for ammonia synthesis from nitrogen (N2) and water (H2O) and said green hydrogen could be ...
- As fertilizer prices soar, farmers turn to old-fashioned manure
Fertilizer prices have doubled from a year ago, but farmers still need to get nutrients into the ground. Some are finding relief from costly synthetic fertilizers in manure.
- New loader key to Elkins wastewater biosolids program
With the delivery of a new piece of heavy equipment this week, the Elkins Wastewater Treatment Plant is positioned to continue and potentially expand a program through which sewage-treatment ...
- Farmers turn to old-fashioned manure as fertilizer prices soar
“I would say the new demand is largely commercial grain farmers looking for an alternative to expensive commercial fertilizer,” Scholting said. “Most of the new demand is a direct ...
- Want a Bountiful Summer Garden? Do These 3 Quick Things to Your Soil This Weekend
You have no time for soil tests, lengthy weed-killing regimens, or—heaven forbid—soil replacement ... when it runs out of nutrients. Fertilizer gives your plants much-needed fuel to grow ...