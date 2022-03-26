Universidade de Santiago de Compostela

The University of Santiago de Compostela – USC is a public university located in the city of Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, Spain
The Latest Bing News on:
University of Santiago de Compostela Research
- Medicines 3D-printed in seven seconds
Medicines can be printed in seven seconds in a new 3D-printing technique that could enable rapid on-site production of medicines, reports a UCL-led research team.
- Breakthrough in Cell Research: Jacobs University Scientists Discover New Method for Drug Delivery
Overcoming this natural barrier is a central concern of cell research. Scientists at Jacobs University Bremen and the Spanish University of Santiago de Compostela have now succeeded in doing so. They ...
- Blood vessels regulate obesity through a molecular communication
The leaders of this research integrated ... Nogueiras from CIMUS in Santiago de Compostela, Marc Claret from IDIBAPS in Barcelona and Paul Cohen from the Rockefeller University in New York.
- James Watson Cronin
Professor James W. Cronin is a renowned experimentalist who finished his PhD in nuclear research at the University of Chicago in the 1950's. He returned to the same place as a professor in 1971, after ...
- Estimation of the Glycation Gap in Diabetic Patients With Stable Glycemic Control
This work was supported in part by grants from the Secretariat General for Research and ... Epidemiology Unit, University Hospital, University of Santiago de Compostela.
The Latest Google Headlines on:
University of Santiago de Compostela Research
The Latest Bing News on:
University of Santiago de Compostela Discovery
- Breakthrough in Cell Research: Jacobs University Scientists Discover New Method for Drug Delivery
Scientists at Jacobs University Bremen and the Spanish University of Santiago de Compostela have now succeeded in doing so. They have developed a new method for transporting drugs and peptides ...
- Using Atomic Force Microscopy to Study Meteorites
Recently, scientists from the IBM Research laboratory in Zurich, in collaboration with a multinational research team, studied organic molecules from meteorites using ultra-high-resolution atomic force ...
- Five spiritual tourism destinations and how to experience them
The most popular path is 780km long, starting from Saint Jean Pied de Port, France, to Santiago de Compostela, Spain. Although a religious tradition within Spain, the pilgrimage route attracts many ...
- James Watson Cronin
Professor James W. Cronin is a renowned experimentalist who finished his PhD in nuclear research at the University of Chicago in the 1950's. He returned to the same place as a professor in 1971, after ...
- CSI St Patrick: just where is the saint's body?
finish-line of the increasingly popular Camino de Santiago de Compostela, was created after the miraculous "discovery" of the body of St James at a politically expedient juncture in the reign of ...