Shahid Rajaee Teacher Training University (SRTTU), is a public university in the Islamic Republic of Iran
The Latest Bing News on:
Shahid Rajaee Teacher Training University Research
- An algorithm makes it possible to identify people by their heartbeat
A study carried out by the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), together with the Shahid Rajaee Teacher Training University of Iran, concludes that the heartbeat can be used as a biometric tool to ...
- Graphene smart membranes can control water
The new research opens up an avenue for developing smart ... The work was done in collaboration with scientists from the University of York, Shahid Rajaee Teacher Training University, Iran, and the ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Shahid Rajaee Teacher Training University Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Shahid Rajaee Teacher Training University Discovery
- Feed has no items.
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Shahid Rajaee Teacher Training University Discovery
No news articles