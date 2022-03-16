Marmara University is a public university in Istanbul, in Turkey
No related posts.
The Latest Bing News on:
Marmara University Research
- Scientists Find Solutions To Perovskite Hurdle
Materials scientists at UCLA and colleagues from five other universities around the world have discovered the major reason why perovskite solar cells degrade in sunlight, causing ...
- Materials scientists finding solutions to biggest hurdle for solar cell technology
Materials scientists have discovered the major reason why perovskite solar cells -- which show great promise for improved energy-conversion efficiency -- degrade in sunlight, causing their performance ...
- UCLA materials scientists lead global team in finding solutions to biggest hurdle for solar cell technology
Materials scientists at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and colleagues from five other universities around the world have discovered the major reason why perovskite solar cells — which show ...
- Governance versus stability: an analysis of the electoral campaign so far
With barely three weeks to go before voters go to the polls on March 26, the decision facing them is a choice between a stable future and good governance, according to one political analyst.
- The question is not ‘When will earthquake hit?’, but ‘Will we be ready?’
A press conference was held at Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute on the occasion of Earthquake Week. It was noted that half of the seismic energy off the coast ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Marmara University Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Marmara University Discovery
- Researchers Clear the Biggest Hurdle Toward Widespread Adoption of Solar Cell Technology
Materials scientists at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and colleagues from five other universities around the world have discovered the major reason why perovskite solar cells — which show ...
- Scientists Find Solutions To Perovskite Hurdle
Materials scientists at UCLA and colleagues from five other universities around the world have discovered the major reason why perovskite solar cells degrade in sunlight, causing ...
- Materials scientists finding solutions to biggest hurdle for solar cell technology
Materials scientists have discovered the major reason why perovskite solar cells -- which show great promise for improved energy-conversion efficiency -- degrade in sunlight, causing their performance ...
- UCLA materials scientists lead global team in finding solutions to biggest hurdle for solar cell technology
Materials scientists at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and colleagues from five other universities around the world have discovered the major reason why perovskite solar cells — which show ...
- Turkish, Israeli presidents to meet for first time after fractious decade
Turkey imports most of its energy but has announced a discovery of 540 billion cubic metres of natural ... blockade of Gaza killed 10 Turkish activists during a raid on the Mavi Marmara boat, which ...