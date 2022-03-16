Finally: A fix that makes perovskite solar cells commercially viable

Shaun Tan/UCLA
Photo of a thin film perovskite solar cell produced with a manufacturing process fix developed by UCLA researchers and colleagues
Fix in a manufacturing step of perovskite solar cells paves the way for commercialization of the high-performance, sunlight-to-electricity discovery
Materials scientists at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and colleagues from five other universities around the world have discovered the major reason why perovskite solar cells — which show great promise for improved energy-conversion efficiency — degrade in sunlight, causing their performance to suffer over time. The team successfully demonstrated a simple manufacturing adjustment to fix the cause of the degradation, clearing the biggest hurdle toward the widespread adoption of the thin-film solar cell technology.
A research paper detailing the findings was published today in Nature. The research is led by Yang Yang, a UCLA Samueli professor of materials science and engineering and holder of the Carol and Lawrence E. Tannas, Jr., Endowed Chair. The co-first authors are Shaun Tan and Tianyi Huang, both recent UCLA Samueli Ph.D. graduates whom Yang advised.
Perovskites are a group of materials that have the same atomic arrangement or crystal structure as the mineral calcium titanium oxide. A subgroup of perovskites, metal halide perovskites, are of great research interest because of their promising application for energy-efficient, thin-film solar cells.
Perovskite-based solar cells could be manufactured at much lower costs than their silicon-based counterparts, making solar energy technologies more accessible if the commonly known degradation under long exposure to illumination can be properly addressed.
“Perovskite-based solar cells tend to deteriorate in sunlight much faster than their silicon counterparts, so their effectiveness in converting sunlight to electricity drops over the long term,” said Yang, who is also a member of the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA. “However, our research shows why this happens and provides a simple fix. This represents a major breakthrough in bringing perovskite technology to commercialization and widespread adoption.”
“Our perovskite solar cells are among the most stable in efficiency reported to date,” Tan said.
A common surface treatment used to remove solar cell defects involves depositing a layer of organic ions that makes the surface too negatively charged. The UCLA-led team found that while the treatment is intended to improve energy-conversion efficiency during the fabrication process of perovskite solar cells, it also unintentionally creates a more electron-rich surface — a potential trap for energy-carrying electrons.
This condition destabilizes the orderly arrangement of atoms, and over time, the perovskite solar cells become increasingly less efficient, ultimately making them unattractive for commercialization.
Armed with this new discovery, the researchers found a way to address the cells’ long-term degradation by pairing the positively charged ions with negatively charged ones for surface treatments. The switch enables the surface to be more electron-neutral and stable, while preserving the integrity of the defect-prevention surface treatments.
The team tested the endurance of their solar cells in a lab under accelerated aging conditions and 24/7 illumination designed to mimic sunlight. The cells managed to retain 87% of their original sunlight-to-electricity conversion performance for more than 2,000 hours. For comparison, solar cells manufactured without the fix dropped to 65% of their original performance after testing over the same time and conditions.
“Our perovskite solar cells are among the most stable in efficiency reported to date,” Tan said. “At the same time, we’ve also laid new foundational knowledge, on which the community can further develop and refine our versatile technique to design even more stable perovskite solar cells.”
Original Article: UCLA Materials Scientists Lead Global Team in Finding Solutions to Biggest Hurdle for Solar Cell Technology
More from: UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science | University of California Irvine | Sungkyunkwan University | Westlake University | Marmara University | National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Perovskite solar cells
- Scientists Find Solutions To Perovskite Hurdle
Materials scientists at UCLA and colleagues from five other universities around the world have discovered the major reason why perovskite solar cells degrade in sunlight, causing ...
- Materials scientists discover why perovskite solar cells degrade in sunlight
Materials scientists at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and colleagues from five other universities around the world have discovered the major reason why perovskite solar cells—which show great ...
- Simple fix helps perovskite solar cells withstand the Sun
Perovskite materials are quickly emerging as a promising candidate for solar cells, but one of their major downsides is that they can degrade in direct sunlight. Researchers at UCLA have now uncovered ...
- Materials scientists finding solutions to biggest hurdle for solar cell technology
Materials scientists have discovered the major reason why perovskite solar cells -- which show great promise for improved energy-conversion efficiency -- degrade in sunlight, causing their performance ...
- UCLA materials scientists lead global team in finding solutions to biggest hurdle for solar cell technology
Materials scientists at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and colleagues from five other universities around the world have discovered the major reason why perovskite solar cells — which show ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Perovskite solar cells
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sunlight-to-electricity
- NJ to study environmental impacts of offshore wind projects
New Jersey officials will commission studies on the environmental impact of offshore wind energy projects on animals as large as whales and small as clams. The research is designed to address a major ...
- Need Energy Now
I want to record my agreement with Mr. Binder’s conclusion in his commentary (“Misdirected Energy Policy Is Harmful to National Security,” 3/9) that small modular reactors are the future of ...
- German start-up aims to generate unlimited clean fusion energy with lasers
Marvel Fusion, a German start-up which has raised more than $65 million, aims to commercialize fusion using laser technology.
- Daylight saving push skirts energy debate
Efficiency advocates say it's probably a good thing that the debate over daylight saving time has moved beyond energy use, because studies have shown the ...
- Energy bills: Natural gas is expensive, dirty and financing war. Here are 5 ways to use less of it
The cost of natural gas was already rising fast as the world emerged from repeated Covid lockdowns and demand for energy soared. Now the war in Ukraine is pushing prices even higher.