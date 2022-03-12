Sebastian Himbert and Maikel Rheinstadter are part of an interdisciplinary team at McMaster researching the use of red blood cells to transport viral agents.
(Photo by Georgia Kirkos/McMaster University)
Physicists, chemists and immunologists at McMaster University have teamed up to modify red blood cells to transport viral agents which can safely trigger the immune system to protect the body against SARS-CoV-2, creating a promising new vehicle for vaccine delivery.
Developing new strategies and vaccine technologies is critical for controlling the pandemic and preparing for future outbreaks as the coronavirus continues to evolve and mutate, say the researchers.
The new method, described in the journal PLOS ONE is an entirely unique approach to vaccination. Red blood-cell membranes are embedded with SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins, which then form virus-like particles.
“We take red blood cells and remove everything from the inside. We then attach spike proteins to their outside to mimic a coronavirus,” explains graduate student Isabella Passos-Gastaldo, a lead author on the paper.
The particles, shown to activate the immune system and produce antibodies in mice, are completely harmless.
“Current vaccine delivery methods often cause drastic immune system reactions and have short-lived responses,” says Maikel Rheinstadter, a senior supervisor on the paper and a professor in the Department of Physics & Astronomy at McMaster.
“Some of the vaccines that have been developed have shown side effects. This delivery platform opens new possibilities for vaccines and therapeutics.”
The researchers found cells can be loaded with a large dose of viral proteins, yet likely produce few side effects, making the new method more tolerable and effective than other vaccine options.
“We have developed a method where we can trigger an immune response without the use of genetic material and yet we are able to synthesize these particles in a very short amount of time,” says Sebastian Himbert, lead author on the study and a recent graduate student in the Department of Physics & Astronomy at McMaster.
The technology can be quickly adapted to develop vaccines for variants or new viruses that may emerge in future.
“This is the kind of creative, interdisciplinary research that McMaster is known for. It was exhilarating working with physicists, structural biologists and immunologists to design a radically different vaccine platform,” says Dawn Bowdish, Professor of Medicine at McMaster and Canada Research Chair in Aging & Immunity and co-author of the paper.
The researchers first reported this technique in 2020, when they modified red blood cells to deliver drugs throughout the body, which could then target infections or treat catastrophic diseases such as cancer or Alzheimer’s.
“This platform makes our own blood cells smart in many different ways,” explains Rheinstadter. In this case it’s a vaccine.”
“We are using our own cells much like nano robots inside of our bodies and whenever they see a disease, they can fight it.”
Original Article: Researchers re-engineer red blood cells to trigger immune system against COVID-19
More from: McMaster University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Vaccine delivery method
- Researchers re-engineer red blood cells to trigger immune system against Covid
Researchers have teamed up to modify red blood cells to transport viral agents which can safely trigger immune system to protect the body against SARS-CoV-2, creating new vehicle for vaccine delivery ...
- Modifying red blood cells to create a promising new vehicle for vaccine delivery
Physicists, chemists and immunologists at McMaster University have teamed up to modify red blood cells to transport viral agents which can safely trigger the immune system to protect the body against ...
- New COVID-19 Vaccines are in Late-stage Trials
For now, only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have full FDA approval, but many candidates are in phase 2 or 3 trials.
- Improving nano-particle passage through the body
A new approach to send 'friendly' nano-particles into a patient's blood stream has shown promising results by modifying the surface of these potential drug, vaccine or cancer treatment delivery ...
- Advances in influenza vaccine technology
Welcome to the first issue of InFluNews for 2022 with this month’s guest editor, Béhazine Combadière. InFluNews was launched in March 2021.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Vaccine delivery method
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Modified red blood cells
- Modifying red blood cells to create a promising new vehicle for vaccine delivery
Physicists, chemists and immunologists at McMaster University have teamed up to modify red blood cells to transport viral agents which can safely trigger the immune system to protect the body against ...
- Researchers re-engineer red blood cells to trigger immune system against COVID-19
Physicists, chemists and immunologists at McMaster University have teamed up to modify red blood cells to transport viral agents which can safely trigger the immune system to protect the body against ...
- Red Cell Therapeutics: realizing the promise of cellular medicine
The recent approval of therapies based on modified T cells that ... that is developing allogeneic cell therapies based on biologically engineered red blood cells (RBCs). Using its unique RED ...
- Sensor monitors disease severity by rapidly measuring lactate levels
Scientists have developed a prototype sensor that could help doctors rapidly measure adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and lactate levels in blood samples from patients, aiding in the rapid assessment of ...
- New prototype sensor aids in the rapid assessment of disease severity
In red blood cells, ATP is produced by a biochemical pathway ... lactate to the same product that can be detected by specially modified electrodes on a sensor chip. The intensity of the current ...