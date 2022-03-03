3D printing “skyscrapers” for bacteria to generate electricity from sunlight and water

3D-printed custom electrodes
Credit: Gabriella Bocchetti
Researchers have made tiny ‘skyscrapers’ for communities of bacteria, helping them to generate electricity from just sunlight and water.
Our approach is a step towards making even more sustainable renewable energy devices for the future
Jenny Zhang
The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, used 3D printing to create grids of high-rise ‘nano-housing’ where sun-loving bacteria can grow quickly. The researchers were then able to extract the bacteria’s waste electrons, left over from photosynthesis, which could be used to power small electronics.
Other research teams have extracted energy from photosynthetic bacteria, but the Cambridge researchers have found that providing them with the right kind of home increases the amount of energy they can extract by over an order of magnitude. The approach is competitive against traditional methods of renewable bioenergy generation and has already reached solar conversion efficiencies that can outcompete many current methods of biofuel generation.
Their results, reported in the journal Nature Materials, open new avenues in bioenergy generation and suggest that ‘biohybrid’ sources of solar energy could be an important component in the zero-carbon energy mix.
Current renewable technologies, such as silicon-based solar cells and biofuels, are far superior to fossil fuels in terms of carbon emissions, but they also have limitations, such as a reliance on mining, challenges in recycling, and a reliance on farming and land use, which results in biodiversity loss.
“Our approach is a step towards making even more sustainable renewable energy devices for the future,” said Dr Jenny Zhang from the Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry, who led the research.
Zhang and her colleagues from the Department of Biochemistry and the Department of Materials Science and Metallurgy are working to rethink bioenergy into something that is sustainable and scalable.
Photosynthetic bacteria, or cyanobacteria, are the most abundant life from on Earth. For several years, researchers have been attempting to ‘re-wire’ the photosynthesis mechanisms of cyanobacteria in order to extract energy from them.
“There’s been a bottleneck in terms of how much energy you can actually extract from photosynthetic systems, but no one understood where the bottleneck was,” said Zhang. “Most scientists assumed that the bottleneck was on the biological side, in the bacteria, but we’ve found that a substantial bottleneck is actually on the material side.”
In order to grow, cyanobacteria need lots of sunlight – like the surface of a lake in summertime. And in order to extract the energy they produce through photosynthesis, the bacteria need to be attached to electrodes.
The Cambridge team 3D-printed custom electrodes out of metal oxide nanoparticles that are tailored to work with the cyanobacteria as they perform photosynthesis. The electrodes were printed as highly branched, densely packed pillar structures, like a tiny city.
Zhang’s team developed a printing technique that allows control over multiple length scales, making the structures highly customisable, which could benefit a wide range of fields.
“The electrodes have excellent light-handling properties, like a high-rise apartment with lots of windows,” said Zhang. “Cyanobacteria need something they can attach to and form a community with their neighbours. Our electrodes allow for a balance between lots of surface area and lots of light – like a glass skyscraper.”
Once the self-assembling cyanobacteria were in their new ‘wired’ home, the researchers found that they were more efficient than other current bioenergy technologies, such as biofuels. The technique increased the amount of energy extracted by over an order of magnitude over other methods for producing bioenergy from photosynthesis.
“I was surprised we were able to achieve the numbers we did – similar numbers have been predicted for many years, but this is the first time that these numbers have been shown experimentally,” said Zhang. “Cyanobacteria are versatile chemical factories. Our approach allows us to tap into their energy conversion pathway at an early point, which helps us understand how they carry out energy conversion so we can use their natural pathways for renewable fuel or chemical generation.”
Original Article: Tiny ‘skyscrapers’ help bacteria convert sunlight into electricity
More from: University of Cambridge
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sustainable renewable energy devices
- The Next Bets for Renewable Energy
As world leaders endorse climate goals like reaching net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions within the next 30 years, companies are pushing to move their projects from research and development to ...
- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Announces an Agreement with SD Partners, LLC to Help Promote Sustainable Water Treatment to New Industries
March 09, 2022 - Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (“CTi”), (OTCQB: CVAT ) announces an Agreement with Sustainable Development Partners, LLC (S ...
- Automation and the other tech key to making warehousing more sustainable
Automation has become a key part of boosting streamlined warehousing operations, capable of enhancing efficiency, speed, accuracy, and safety.
- Building a more sustainable future with 6G
While 5G is still a few years out from being mainstream, 6G research is already underway and is expected to be commercialised by 2030.
- Researchers Attempt to Make Highly Sustainable Renewable Energy Devices
D printing was utilized by the University of Cambridge researchers to make grids of high-rise “nano-housing” where sun-loving bacteria grow rapidly.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Sustainable renewable energy devices
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Cyanobacteria
- Concerned about cyanobacteria exposure? You can help researchers learn more about health risks
This one empowers citizen scientists to gather samples from waterbodies and their own bodies to help scientists understand the short- and long-term effects of exposure. Its mouthful of a name – ...
- Health warning - algal bloom in Waihao River at Bradshaws Road
South Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health unit has issued a health warning for Waihao River at Bradshaws Road. The warning follows finding moderate to high cover of ...
- Health warning for Waihao River, South Canterbury
A health warning has been issued for algal bloom in Waihao River, at Bradshaws Rd. South Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health unit issued the health warning on Thursday ...
- New insight on the source/sink balance of cyanobacteria
A new study from the Michigan State University-DOE Plant Research Laboratory (PRL) brings fresh insight on the source/sink balance of cyanobacteria and paves the way for further advancements in ...
- "Tiny skyscraper" electrodes boost bioenergy output of blue-green algae
Cyanobacteria thrive in environments like lake surfaces as they require lots of sunlight to grow, and a team at the University of Cambridge has made a breakthrough that came about by experimenting ...