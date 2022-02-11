Paving the way for sustainable plastics

A new woody composite, engineered by a team at MIT, is as hard as bone and as tough as aluminum, and it could pave way for naturally-derived plastics. This image shows a tooth printed by the team resting on a background of wood cells.
Figure courtesy of the researchers, edited by MIT News.
The material could pave the way for sustainable plastics
The strongest part of a tree lies not in its trunk or its sprawling roots, but in the walls of its microscopic cells.
A single wood cell wall is constructed from fibers of cellulose — nature’s most abundant polymer, and the main structural component of all plants and algae. Within each fiber are reinforcing cellulose nanocrystals, or CNCs, which are chains of organic polymers arranged in nearly perfect crystal patterns. At the nanoscale, CNCs are stronger and stiffer than Kevlar. If the crystals could be worked into materials in significant fractions, CNCs could be a route to stronger, more sustainable, naturally derived plastics.
Now, an MIT team has engineered a composite made mostly from cellulose nanocrystals mixed with a bit of synthetic polymer. The organic crystals take up about 60 to 90 percent of the material — the highest fraction of CNCs achieved in a composite to date.
The researchers found the cellulose-based composite is stronger and tougher than some types of bone, and harder than typical aluminum alloys. The material has a brick-and-mortar microstructure that resembles nacre, the hard inner shell lining of some molluscs.
The team hit on a recipe for the CNC-based composite that they could fabricate using both 3D printing and conventional casting. They printed and cast the composite into penny-sized pieces of film that they used to test the material’s strength and hardness. They also machined the composite into the shape of a tooth to show that the material might one day be used to make cellulose-based dental implants — and for that matter, any plastic products — that are stronger, tougher, and more sustainable.
“By creating composites with CNCs at high loading, we can give polymer-based materials mechanical properties they never had before,” says A. John Hart, professor of mechanical engineering. “If we can replace some petroleum-based plastic with naturally-derived cellulose, that’s arguably better for the planet as well.”
Hart and his team, including Abhinav Rao PhD ’18, Thibaut Divoux, and Crystal Owens SM ’17, have published their results today in the journal Cellulose.
Gel bonds
Each year, more than 10 billion tons of cellulose is synthesized from the bark, wood, or leaves of plants. Most of this cellulose is used to manufacture paper and textiles, while a portion of it is processed into powder for use in food thickeners and cosmetics.
In recent years, scientists have explored uses for cellulose nanocrystals, which can be extracted from cellulose fibers via acid hydrolysis. The exceptionally strong crystals could be used as natural reinforcements in polymer-based materials. But researchers have only been able to incorporate low fractions of CNCs, as the crystals have tended to clump and only weakly bond with polymer molecules.
Hart and his colleagues looked to develop a composite with a high fraction of CNCs, that they could shape into strong, durable forms. They started by mixing a solution of synthetic polymer with commercially available CNC powder. The team determined the ratio of CNC and polymer that would turn the solution into a gel, with a consistency that could either be fed through the nozzle of a 3-D printer or poured into a mold to be cast. They used an ultrasonic probe to break up any clumps of cellulose in the gel, making it more likely for the dispersed cellulose to form strong bonds with polymer molecules.
They fed some of the gel through a 3-D printer and poured the rest into a mold to be cast. They then let the printed samples dry. In the process, the material shrank, leaving behind a solid composite composed mainly of cellulose nanocrystals.
“We basically deconstructed wood, and reconstructed it,” Rao says. “We took the best components of wood, which is cellulose nanocrystals, and reconstructed them to achieve a new composite material.”
Tough cracks
Interestingly, when the team examined the composite’s structure under a microscope, they observed that grains of cellulose settled into a brick-and-mortar pattern, similar to the architecture of nacre. In nacre, this zig-zagging microstructure stops a crack from running straight through the material. The researchers found this to also be the case with their new cellulose composite.
They tested the material’s resistance to cracks, using tools to initiate first nano- and then micro-scale cracks. They found that, across multiple scales, the composite’s arrangement of cellulose grains prevented the cracks from splitting the material. This resistance to plastic deformation gives the composite a hardness and stiffness at the boundary between conventional plastics and metals.
Going forward, the team is looking for ways to minimize the shrinkage of gels as they dry. While shrinkage isn’t much of a problem when printing small objects, anything bigger could buckle or crack as the composite dries.
“If you could avoid shrinkage, you could keep scaling up, maybe to the meter scale,” Rao says. “Then, if we were to dream big, we could replace a significant fraction of plastics,with cellulose composites.”
Original Article: New plant-derived composite is tough as bone and hard as aluminum
More from: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sustainable plastics
- India committed to eliminating single-use plastic, says PM Modi
India is committed to eliminating single-use plastic and the Indian Navy will contribute 100 ... 2021-22 announced recently said that India has progressed on the fulfilment of Sustainable Development ...
- Acting together against plastic pollution
As such, governments can take three key actions: One, eliminate plastic products that are problematic or unnecessary. For example, through bans coupled with encouragement of sustainable alternatives.
- The Clean Oceans Initiative doubles its commitment to provide EUR4 billion by 2025 to protect the Oceans and welcomes EBRD as new member
plastics.” EIB President Dr Werner Hoyer said: “Clean oceans are essential for a sustainable planet. I am proud of the success of the Clean Oceans Initiative and warmly welcome the EBRD as our new ...
- European group raises funding to $4.6 bln to prevent plastics in seas
A group of European development banks plan to double its funding for global efforts to stop plastic waste from polluting the world's oceans to 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion). The Clean Oceans ...
- With its fun new sustainable throws, Krewe of Iris does its part to make plastic beads obsolete
The Krewe of Iris, the city’s oldest all-female Mardi Gras krewe, will once again make history when its members toss the first krewe-branded, recyclable Mardi Gras throws in its 2022 parade, rolling ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Sustainable plastics
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Naturally derived plastics
- Preserving the sands of time
Citizens join hands to preserve the geological marvel Erra Matti Dibbalu, unique to the coast of Visakhapatnam ...
- New plant-derived material is stronger than bone and hard as aluminum
If we can replace some petroleum-based plastic with naturally-derived cellulose, that's arguably better for the planet as well," said A. John Hart, professor of mechanical engineering. "We basically ...
- How sex toys, condoms and lubes can be sustainable while keeping your lovemaking healthy and fun, and the people practising it
“Many of my customers like that each piece is unique and others choose wood because they are allergic to plastic and/or have worries about ... aloe-vera-based sexual lubricant that is free of ...
- US brand Cole Haan launches dandelion-rubber sustainable shoe range
The shoe’s upper includes vegan microfiber suede made with 21% recycled content and reconstituted felt fabric made with 85% recycled plastic bottles (rPET ... charter to create products with more ...
- Cole Haan unveils sustainable Zerogrand
Change Forward represents the company's intention to seek naturally derived or recycled materials for many of ... content and reconstituted felt fabric made with 85 percent recycled plastic bottles ...