Azotobacter vinelandii via Wikipedia
Researchers from Washington State University have engineered strains of the ubiquitous, nitrogen-fixing soil bacterium Azotobacter vinelandii to produce ammonia and excrete it at high concentrations, transferring it into crop plants in lieu of conventional chemical fertilizers.
“We presented conclusive evidence that ammonia released is transferred to the rice plants,” said Florence Mus, Ph.D., assistant research professor, Institute of Biological Chemistry, Washington State University. “Our unique approach aims to provide new solutions to the challenge of replacing industrial fertilizers with custom-made bacteria.”
In other words, this approach could mitigate a major source of environmental pollution. The research is published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
The investigators used gene editing techniques to engineer A.vinlandii to produce ammonia at a constant level, regardless of environmental conditions surrounding the bacteria, and to excrete it at concentrations high enough to effectively fertilize crops.
The use of gene editing techniques in lieu of inserting transgenes into the A.vinlandii genome allowed regulatory requirements to be avoided that would have made the development process slower, and more difficult and expensive.
The scientific motivation for the research was an interest in better understanding nitrogen fixation—that is, the chemical processes by which atmospheric nitrogen is assimilated into organic compounds as part of the nitrogen cycle. “Our work helps provide a more complete, fundamental understanding of the factors that underpin gene expression in a model nitrogen fixing microorganism and defines the biochemistry that brings about ammonia excretion in A.vinelandii,” said Mus.
The practical motivation for the research was to reduce the major water pollution problems that arise when excess nitrogen fertilizer gets washed into waterways. This causes algal blooms that deplete oxygen and kill off fish and other aquatic life, creating “dead zones” in lakes, rivers and expanses of ocean. The dead zone in the northern Gulf of Mexico encompasses nearly 6,400 square miles.
To this end, the investigators are designing the bacteria to produce ammonia at a steady rate. But they expect to be able to design different groups of A.vinlandii to produce ammonia at different rates to fit the needs of different species of crop plants. This would allow all the ammonia produced to be used by the plants, rather than ending up washed into waterways.
“Successful widespread adoption of these biofertilizers for farming would reduce pollution, provide sustainable ways of managing the nitrogen cycle in soil, lower production costs and increase profit margins for farmers and enhance sustainable food production by improving soil fertility,” said Mus.
Original Article: Engineered Bacterial Strains Could Fertilize Crops, Reduce Waterways Pollution
More from: Washington State University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Replacing industrial fertilizers with custom-made bacteria
- Engineered bacterial strains could fertilize crops, reduce waterways pollution
"Our unique approach aims to provide new solutions to the challenge of replacing industrial fertilizers with custom-made bacteria." In other words, this approach could mitigate a major source of ...
- The Learning Network
Read critical commentary by teenagers on “West Side Story,” Crumbl Cookies, Baby Keem’s new album and more. By The Learning Network In this lesson, students will learn about the linguistic ...
- The Worst Greenhouse Gasses You Haven’t Heard Of
Historically, it’s mostly been released from natural sources, like bacteria processing organic ... player as far as greenhouse gases go. Fertilizer use in agriculture is the major contributor ...
- We Have A Problem: Food Supply
Stepping back onto the side-track of changes to industrial farming, let’s take a look at one of the way-out-there-ideas from last year. A huge amount of water usage is in food production.
- Using the Blog
The researchers employed the ALOHA(+)job-exposure matrix (JEM) that used an assessment by industrial hygienist experts to evaluate the occupational hazards for COPD in community-based studies. After ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Replacing industrial fertilizers with custom-made bacteria
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Custom-made bacteria
- Engineered bacterial strains could fertilize crops, reduce waterways pollution
"Our unique approach aims to provide new solutions to the challenge of replacing industrial fertilizers with custom-made bacteria." In other words, this approach could mitigate a major source of ...
- Tongue Scraping: What Is It And Should I Be Doing It?
Tongue scraping is an oral hygiene process done to clean the bumpy surface of the tongue,” Dr. Erin Issac, a board-certified pediatric dentist, told HuffPost. “The surface of the tongue has tiny folds ...
- A Scientific Debate Over the Life on Mars
single -celled structures that resemble bacteria on Earth. There is no evidence or suggestion that any higher life – form existed on Mars” (Goldsmith, Donald 4 A). The rock contains globules of ...
- Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Diagnostics Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2025
Bacteria plays a vital role in balancing stomach ecology ... and advantages or disadvantages of one method over the other. Request for Custom Research – ...
- Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market Size Estimated to Reach $36.9 Billion by 2027
The assemblage of Specimen is performed with utmost care and a hygienic environment to avoid contamination from environmental bacteria. To uphold the Hygiene ... the skull through which the following ...