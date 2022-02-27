via Curtin University
The building blocks of life-saving therapeutics could be developed in days instead of years thanks to new software that simulates evolution.
Proseeker is the name of a new computational tool that mimics the processes of natural selection, producing proteins that can be used for a range of medicinal and household uses.
The enzymes in your laundry detergent, the insulin in your diabetes medication or the antibodies used in cancer therapy are currently made in the laboratory using a painstaking process called directed evolution.
Laboratory evolution mimics natural evolution by making mutations in naturally-sourced proteins and selecting the best mutants, to be mutated and selected again, in a time-intensive and laborious process that creates useful proteins.
Scientists at the ARC Centre of Excellence in Synthetic Biology have now discovered a way to perform the entire process of directed evolution using a computer. It can reduce the time required from many months or even years to just days.
The team was led by Professor Oliver Rackham, Curtin University, in collaboration with Professor Aleksandra Filipovska, the University of Western Australia, and is based at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research in Perth, Western Australia.
To prove how useful this process could be they took a protein with no function at all and gave it the ability to bind DNA.
‘Proteins that bind DNA are currently revolutionising the field of gene therapy where scientists are using them to reverse disease-causing mutations,’ says Professor Rackham. ‘So this could be of great use in the future.
‘Reconstituting the entire process of directed evolution represents a radical advance for the field.’
Original Article: Rebooting Evolution
More from: Curtin University | University of Western Australia | Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Proseeker
- Rebooting evolution
Proseeker is the name of a new computational tool that mimics the processes of natural selection, producing proteins that can be used for a range of medicinal and household uses. The enzymes in ...
- New software speeds up process of directed evolution to produce proteins
The building blocks of life-saving therapeutics could be developed in days instead of years thanks to new software that simulates evolution.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Proseeker
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Simulating evolution
- Playing with technology; The world of virtual reality games.
Could the people in the 1800s have thought about virtual reality when they made stereoscopic paintings? Those portraits were made to give the viewer an illusion of being immersed.
- Guest post: How to model society’s response to climate change
How ambitious climate policy will be in the future is key to understanding the scale of climate change impacts we can expect. Yet, the question of how society responds to climate ...
- Meet the robots that can reproduce, learn and evolve all by themselves
Second, the robots are evolved in simulation and then manufactured post-evolution. This introduces a "reality gap", a phenomenon infamous in robotics that results from inevitable differences between a ...
- Top 15 best iOS tycoon games
These are the best iOS tycoon games where you can freely create a world to your own liking and decorate it or simulate life within it.
- Ditching distancing could risk vaccine-resistant virus strains
Ditching distancing could risk vaccine-resistant virus strains Keeping social distancing in place while vaccination is underway could help prevent new vaccine-resistant strains of the COVID-19 virus, ...