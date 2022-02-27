The Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research is a medical research centre based in Perth, Western Australia
- Rebooting evolution
and is based at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research in Perth, Western Australia. To prove how useful this process could be they took a protein with no function at all and gave it the a ...
- New software speeds up process of directed evolution to produce proteins
The building blocks of life-saving therapeutics could be developed in days instead of years thanks to new software that simulates evolution.
- First Drug Approved for Rare Eye Cancer
He and others, including Jonas Nilsson, PhD, of the University of Western Australia's Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research in Perth, who was not involved in the drug's development, hope that ...
- West Australians fill funding gap to support young scientists
The inaugural Safe Harbour Fellow, Dr Olivier Clement, works in the Genome Biology and Genetics Laboratory at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research on the molecular mechanisms that control ...
- How a burn could change your blood
This gives Blair 30 minutes before the platelets start clotting, so he races the samples to the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research for testing. "Once they're out of the body, the ...
- Black women are missing from breast cancer tumor data. And that may be killing them.
New research showing genetic differences in breast cells ... The new study from the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute also highlights the need to include more Black people in trials, ...
- West Australians fill funding gap to support young scientists
Unless there is reform in the system, Australia will continue to lose brilliant young scientists before their innovative discovery has reached ... and Genetics Laboratory at the Harry Perkins ...
New research from the Alzheimer's Disease Metabolomics Consortium (ADMC) and Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) has uncovered novel connections between liver dysfunction and ...