Bacteria convert captured carbon dioxide into chemicals for fuels, fabric and cosmetics using no fossil fuels

Credit: Justin Muir
Engineered bacteria convert captured carbon dioxide into chemicals for fuels, fabric and cosmetics
Bacteria are known for breaking down lactose to make yogurt and sugar to make beer. Now researchers led by Northwestern University and LanzaTech have harnessed bacteria to break down waste carbon dioxide (CO2) to make valuable industrial chemicals.
In a new pilot study, the researchers selected, engineered and optimized a bacteria strain and then successfully demonstrated its ability to convert CO2 into acetone and isopropanol (IPA).
Not only does this new gas fermentation process remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, it also avoids using fossil fuels, which are typically needed to generate acetone and IPA. After performing life-cycle analysis, the team found the carbon-negative platform could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 160% as compared to conventional processes, if widely adopted.
The study was published today (Feb. 21) in the journal Nature Biotechnology.
“The accelerating climate crisis, combined with rapid population growth, pose some of the most urgent challenges to humankind, all linked to the unabated release and accumulation of CO2 across the entire biosphere,” said Northwestern’s Michael Jewett, co-senior author of the study. “By harnessing our capacity to partner with biology to make what is needed, where and when it is needed, on a sustainable and renewable basis, we can begin to take advantage of the available CO2 to transform the bioeconomy.”
Jewett is the Walter P. Murphy Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering at Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering and director of the Center for Synthetic Biology. He co-led the study with Michael Koepke and Ching Leang, both researchers at LanzaTech.
Necessary industrial bulk and platform chemicals, acetone and IPA are found nearly everywhere, with a combined global market topping $10 billion. Widely used as a disinfectant and antiseptic, IPA is the basis for one of the two World Health Organization-recommended sanitizer formulas, which are highly effective in killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus. And acetone is a solvent for many plastics and synthetic fibers, thinning polyester resin, cleaning tools and nail polish remover.
While these chemicals are incredibly useful, they are generated from fossil resources, leading to climate-warming CO2 emissions.
To manufacture these chemicals more sustainably, the researchers developed a new gas fermentation process. They started with Clostridium autoethanogenum, an anaerobic bacterium engineered at LanzaTech. Then, the researchers used synthetic biology tools to reprogram the bacterium to ferment CO2 to make acetone and IPA.
By harnessing our capacity to partner with biology to make what is needed, where and when it is needed, on a sustainable and renewable basis, we can begin to take advantage of the available CO2 to transform the bioeconomy.”
Michael Jewett
synthetic biologist
“These innovations, led by cell-free strategies that guided both strain engineering and optimization of pathway enzymes, accelerated time to production by more than a year,” Jewett said.
The Northwestern and LanzaTech teams believe the developed strains and fermentation process will translate to industrial scale. The approach also could potentially be applied to create streamlined processes for generating other valuable chemicals.
“This discovery is a major step forward in avoiding a climate catastrophe,” said Jennifer Holmgren, LanzaTech CEO. “Today, most of our commodity chemicals are derived exclusively from new fossil resources such as oil, natural gas or coal. Acetone and IPA are two examples with a combined global market of $10 billion. The acetone and IPA pathways developed will accelerate the development of other new products by closing the carbon cycle for their use in multiple industries.”
Original Article: Bacteria upcycle carbon waste into valuable chemicals
More from: Northwestern University | Robert R. McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Bacteria convert CO2 to chemicals
- Researchers tricked bacteria to make them convert CO2 into industrial chemicals
we can begin to take advantage of the available CO2 to transform the economy.” In their work, the researchers engineered a bacteria strain that can convert CO 2 into acetone and isopropanol ...
- Engineered Bacteria Upcycle Waste Carbon Dioxide into Chemicals for Numerous Applications
scientists led by Northwestern University and LanzaTech have utilized bacteria to break down discarded carbon dioxide (CO 2) to create beneficial industrial chemicals. Image Credit: Justin Muir In a ...
- Northwestern University: Bacteria upcycle carbon waste into valuable chemicals
to make valuable industrial chemicals. In a new pilot study, the researchers selected, engineered and optimized a bacteria strain and then successfully demonstrated its ability to convert CO2 into ...
- Biotechnology: Engineered bacteria produce industrial chemicals from waste gases
Certain bacteria, however, are capable of gas fermentation — converting gases such as CO2 into more complex molecules ... autoethanogenum can be genetically engineered to synthesize chemicals it does ...
- Bacteria upcycle carbon waste into valuable chemicals
Researchers engineered a strain of bacteria to break down carbon dioxide (CO2), converting it into commonly used, expensive industrial chemicals. The carbon-negative approach removes CO2 from the ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Bacteria convert CO2 to chemicals
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Bioeconomy
- Could this new biotech breakthrough help avert a climate catastrophe?
Scientists in America that have engineered bacteria capable of converting captured carbon dioxide (CO2) into valuable chemicals say it could completely “transform the bioeconomy”. The researchers from ...
- Expo 2020 Dubai: M'sian companies using Sustainable Agriculture Week to expand their markets
Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation (Bioeconomy Corporation) chairman Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid said during the upcoming week, participants will be able to showcase their ...
- Being self-reliant during the pandemic improves the infrastructure in the healthcare system
(In terms of lives saved, reduced imports, jobs created, etc)? From a good year in 2019, the Indian bioeconomy faced the most difficult times in the past years. In 2020, the economy was boosted only ...
- Dr. Pramod Chaudhari first Asian recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award in Bioeconomy
Prestigious 2022 William C. Holmberg Award for ‘Lifetime Achievement in the Bioeconomy’ was announced to Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, Founder and Chairman, Praj Industries. He is the first Asian recipient of ...
- Sustainable bioeconomy: Development of environmentally friendly bio-shampoos and plant protection agent technologies
The study is the first step towards a safe bioeconomy from an eco-toxicological stance, and which uses sustainable resources and processes to reduce environmental burdens significantly.