Visual evidence that most if not all medical nanoparticles deliver their payload to a cell’s interior

via Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have developed a color-coded test that quickly signals whether newly developed nanoparticles — ultra small compartments designed to ferry medicines, vaccines and other therapies — deliver their cargo into target cells.
Historically, nanoparticles have a very low delivery rate to the cytosol, the inside compartment of cells, releasing only about 1%–2% of their contents. The new testing tool, engineered specifically to test nanoparticles, could advance the search for next-generation biological medicines. The technology builds upon nanoparticles currently used against cancer and eye disease, and in vaccines for viruses including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The researchers report details of the tool, tested in mouse cells grown in the laboratory and in living mice, in the Jan. 5 issue of Science Advances.
“Many of the current assessment tools for nanoparticles only test whether a nanoparticle reaches a cell, not if the therapy can successfully escape the degradative environment of the endosome to reach inside the cytosol of the cell, which is where the medicine needs to be located for performance,” says Jordan Green, Ph.D., professor of biomedical engineering at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The new tool was created to track location and nanoparticle release, he said.
Previous research has estimated that only about 1%–2% of nanoparticles “eaten” by cells are able to escape the cellular compartments that trap them to avoid being digested or “spit back out.” In addition to the properties of its cargo, a nanoparticle’s chemical properties determine whether it is accepted by a cell and able to evade its cellular defenses.
To surmount such obstacles to final delivery, Green and his team designed a screening tool that assesses hundreds of nanoparticle formulations on their ability to not just reach a cell, but also how efficiently the nanoparticle can escape with its cargo to reach a cell’s interior.
The test uses mouse cells grown in the laboratory that are genetically engineered to carry a florescent marker called Gal8-mRuby, which shines orange-red when a cellular envelope that engulfs a nanoparticle opens, releasing its cargo into the cell.
Images of the process are then analyzed by a computer program that quickly tracks the nanoparticle location using red fluorescent light and quantifies how effective the nanoparticles are at being released into the cell by assessing the amount of orange-red fluorescent light. , with detailed information about the uptake of the nanoparticles and the delivery of their cargo.
In experiments in mice, Green and his team administered biodegradable nanoparticles carrying mRNA that encoded a gene called luciferase, which makes cells glow. The researchers then tracked whether the mouse cells accepted the gene and began expressing it — lighting up target cells like a lightning bug.
Green’s team found that the top-performing nanoparticles in the cellular tests had a high positive correlation to nanoparticle gene delivery performance in living mice, showing the nanoparticle assay is a good predictor of successful cargo delivery.
In further mouse studies, the researchers discovered that different chemical group combinations in the polymer-based nanoparticles led the nanoparticles to target different tissue types. By analyzing how the particles behaved in the mouse’s body, the researchers found that polymer chemical properties could direct the nanoparticle gene therapy to specific target cells, such as endothelial cells in the lungs or B cells in the spleen.
“By fine-tuning small chemical changes, we can steer a nanoparticle to specific tissues and even specific cells,” said Green. “This would allow us to develop more precisely delivered therapies, which could improve both efficacy and safety.”
Nanoparticle delivery of biological drugs is a growing field, particularly for gene therapies and vaccines.
Original Article: NEW COLOR-CODED TEST QUICKLY REVEALS IF MEDICAL NANOPARTICLES DELIVER THEIR PAYLOAD
More from: Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Medical nanoparticles
- New Color-Coded Test Quickly Reveals If Medical Nanoparticles Deliver Their Payload
Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have developed a color-coded test that quickly signals whether newly developed nanoparticles deliver their cargo into target cells.
- Color-coded test quickly signals whether medical nanoparticles have successfully delivered their payload
The new testing tool, engineered specifically to test nanoparticles, could advance the search for next-generation biological medicines. The technology builds upon nanoparticles currently used against ...
- New color-coded test quickly reveals whether medical nanoparticles have successfully delivered their payload
Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have developed a color-coded test that quickly signals whether newly developed nanoparticles—ultra small compartments designed to ferry medicines, vaccines and other ...
- These smart face masks can tell you whether you have COVID-19
This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum. Author: Kayleigh Bateman, Senior Writer, Formative ...
- Unique nanoparticle can deliver genome editing technology to endothelial cells
The lab of Youyang Zhao, PhD, from Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago developed a unique nanoparticle to deliver genome editing ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Medical nanoparticles
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nanoparticle drug delivery
- Merck KGaA to Acquire Exelead for $780M
Enhances the company's experience in producing lipids, one of the critical components for the formulation of mRNA therapeutics including Covid-19 vaccines.
- 2seventy bio Announces Expanded Collaboration Agreement With Novo Nordisk to Continue Development of in vivo Gene Editing Approach
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., January 06, 2022--2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) today announced that it has entered into an option and license agreement with Novo Nordisk for joint research and development of an ...
- Merck paying $780M to acquire Indianapolis drug manufacturer
Germany-based pharmaceutical giant Merck on Thursday announced it has signed a definitive agreement to buy Indianapolis-based drug contract manufacturer Exelead Inc.
- Genprex Expands Gene Therapy Oncology Pipeline to Include Small Cell Lung Cancer
(“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that it has ...
- Worldwide Drug Delivery Devices Industry to 2026 - Rising Adoption of Self-injectable Devices Presents Opportunities
The "Drug Delivery Devices Market Research Report by Route of Administration, Vehicles, Application, End-user, and Region - ...