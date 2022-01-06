Scientists astounded by performance of sustainable batteries with far-reaching implications for e-vehicles and devices

University of Bristol
Sustainable batteries
Scientists astounded by performance of sustainable batteries & implications for e-vehicles and devices
Researchers at Bristol have developed high-performance sodium and potassium ion batteries using sustainably sourced cellulose.
Scientists at the Bristol Composites Institute have developed a novel controllable unidirectional ice-templating strategy which can tailor the electrochemical performances of next-generation post-lithium-ion batteries with sustainability and large-scale availability. The paper is published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.
There is a rapidly increasing demand for sustainable, ethical and low-cost energy-storage. This is due in part to the drive towards developing battery-powered transport systems – mostly replacing petrol and diesel-based engines with electric vehicles – but also for hand-held devices such as mobile phones. Currently these technologies largely rely on lithium-ion batteries.
Batteries have two electrodes and a separator, with what is called an electrolyte between them which carries the charge. There are several problems associated with using lithium for these batteries, including build-up of the metal inside the devices which can lead to short circuits and overheating.
Alternatives to lithium, such as sodium and potassium batteries have not historically performed as well in terms of their rate performance and the ability to use them lots of times. This inferior performance is due to the larger sizes of sodium and potassium ions, and their ability to move through the porous carbon electrodes in the batteries.
Another issue associated with these batteries is they cannot be easily disposed of at end-of-life, as they use materials that are not sustainable. The cost of the materials is also a factor and there is a need to provide cheaper sources of stored energy.
Additionally, lithium is mined in countries such as Chile, Bolivia and Argentina. This mining is very destructive and there are poor human rights records associated with it.
Work at the University of Bristol in the Bristol Composites Institute, published in Advanced Functional Materials, and in collaboration with Imperial College, has developed some new carbon electrode materials based on an ice-templating system. These materials are called aerogels, where cellulose nanocrystals (a nano-sized form of cellulose) are formed into a porous structure using ice crystals that are grown and then sublimated. This leaves large channels within the structure that can carry the large sodium and potassium ions.
The performance of these new sodium and potassium ion batteries has been shown to outperform many other comparable systems, and it uses a sustainably sourced material – cellulose.
Corresponding author, Steve Eichhorn, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Bristol and a world-leader in cellulose-based technologies, said: “We were astounded with the performance of these new batteries. There is great potential to develop these further and to produce larger scaled devices with the technology.”
Jing Wang, lead author and a PhD student in the Bristol Composites Institute, said: “We proposed a novel controllable ice-templating strategy to fabricate low-cost cellulose nanocrystals/polyethylene oxide-derived carbon aerogels with hierarchically tailored and vertically-aligned channels as electrode materials, which can be utilized to well-tuning the rate capability and cycling stability of sodium and potassium-ion batteries.
“Benefiting from the renewability of the precursor and scalability at relatively low cost in the environmentally benign synthesis process, this work could offer an appealing route to promote large-scale applications of sustainable electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage grids in the near future.”
Professor Eichhorn said: “In light of these findings, we now hope to collaborate with industries to develop this strategy on an industrial scale and to explore whether this unique technology can be easily extended to a variety of other energy storage systems such as zinc, calcium, aluminium and magnesium-ion batteries, thus demonstrating its universal potential in next-generation energy storage systems.”
Original Article: Scientists develop a novel strategy for sustainable post-lithium-ion batteries
More from: University of Bristol | Imperial College London
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Post-lithium-ion batteries
- Scientists develop a novel strategy for sustainable post-lithium-ion batteries
Researchers at Bristol have developed high-performance sodium and potassium ion batteries using sustainably sourced cellulose.
- A novel strategy for sustainable post-lithium-ion batteries
Researchers have developed high-performance sodium and potassium ion batteries using sustainably sourced cellulose.
- Brexit Britain win: Experts 'astounded' by discovery of cheap lithium battery alternatives
BRITISH scientists are celebrating after developing "astounding" sodium and potassium ion batteries as potential alternatives to those powered by the much rarer lithium.
- Battery Resourcers to Open North America's Largest Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Facility by August 2022
Battery Resourcers, a vertically integrated lithium-ion battery recycling and engineered materials company, today announced plans to open a commercial-scale, lithium-ion battery recycling facility in ...
- Reliance buys Na-ion battery developer Faradion
Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, will acquire 100% shareholding in sodium-ion battery developer Faradion Limited (earlier post) for an enterprise ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Post-lithium-ion batteries
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Next-generation energy storage
- Emission Control: WoodMac analysts with 6 energy predictions for 2022
Korea Zinc has partnered with Switzerland-based energy storage developer Energy Vault to help decarbonise operations at its Sun Metals zinc refinery.
- ‘Gravity blocks’ challenge hydro, batteries for storage
A technology seen as the “holy grail” of the energy transition is to get its first Australian application in Townsville and is also being eyed by BHP.
- OSU research shows chemical reactions boost efficiency of key energy storage method
Research by the Oregon State University College of Engineering has uncovered a way to improve the efficiency of a type of grid-scale storage crucial for a global transition toward renewable energy.
- Chemical reactions enhance efficiency of key energy storage method
Research by the Oregon State University College of Engineering has uncovered a way to improve the efficiency of a type of grid-scale storage crucial for a global transition toward renewable energy.
- Major energy storage project—enough to power 110,000 homes for 2 hours—coming to San Diego
A portfolio of 44 battery storage systems across San Diego County aimed at adding more emissions-free energy to California's electric grid is about to roll out, with one location in Chula Vista and ...