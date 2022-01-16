Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is a cancer research and treatment center located in Buffalo, New York
The Latest Bing News on:
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Research
- Roswell Park Research Identifies a Key Pathway Fueling Cancer Metastasis
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Metastasis, or spread of a cancer tumor from one organ to another, is a complex process about which much is still unknown. A collaborative research team led by scientists from Roswell ...
- Sensitivity to Chemotherapy May Guide Treatment of Patients with Stomach Cancer
BUFFALO, N.Y. - A study led by scientists at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center shows that chemotherapy after surgery for gastric adenocarcinoma is significantly associated with longer survival ...
- How Roswell Park is advancing the next frontier of cancer research
By linking breakthrough research and clinical trials with advanced clinical care and technologies, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is creating the best possible outcomes for people fighting ...
- Roswell Park Receives Nearly $1 Million to Address Race-Related Disparities in Prostate Cancer
New grants from the U.S. Department of Defense and American Cancer Society will fund work by two Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center teams focused on understanding and eliminating prostate cancer ...
- NCCN updates guidance on COVID-19 prevention for patients with cancer
chief of infectious diseases and professor of oncology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and co-leader of the NCCN Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and Pre-exposure Prophylaxis ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Discovery
- New blood test could detect different types of cancer even in early stages
“This is a very promising study,” said Dr. Kazuaki Takabe, the Alfiero Foundation endowed chair in breast oncology at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New ...
- Sporos Bioventures Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board
Sporos Bioventures, LLC, (“Sporos” or the “Company”) a private biotechnology company catalyzing the rapid development of potential breakthrough therap ...
- How Roswell Park is advancing the next frontier of cancer research
By linking breakthrough research and clinical trials with advanced clinical care and technologies, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is creating the best possible outcomes for people fighting ...
- Empire Discovery Institute
EDI is an integrated drug discovery and development accelerator located in upstate New York, formed as an equal partnership between the University at Buffalo, the University of Rochester, and Roswell ...
- Empire Discovery Institute
EDI is an integrated drug discovery and development accelerator located in upstate New York, formed as an equal partnership between the University at Buffalo, the University of Rochester, and Roswell ...