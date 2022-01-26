Côte d’Azur University (French: Université Côte d’Azur) is a public research university located in Nice, France and neighboring areas
No related posts.
The Latest Bing News on:
Côte d’Azur University Research
- AI system can analyze eye scans to identify patients at high risk of heart attack
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can analyze eye scans taken during a routine visit to an optician or eye clinic and identify patients at a high risk of a heart ...
- Using the eye as a window into heart disease
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can analyze eye scans taken during a routine visit to an optician or eye clinic and identify patients at a high risk of a heart ...
- Artificial Intelligence Can Analyze Eye Scans To Identify Patients at High Risk of Heart Attack
AI system is “trained” to read conventional retinal scans for signs of heart disease The system — which has 70% to 80% accuracy — predicts if patients are at risk of a heart attack over the next year ...
- ESI Group and the DesCartes Program Aiming at Transforming Singapore Into a Hybrid, Ethical and Sustainable Smart Nation
ESI Group, Rungis, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Mnemo: ESI), a global player in virtual prototyping for industries, is collaborating in the launch of the DesCartes project in Singapore by ...
- Earth's core may be cooling faster than scientists thought
The sample is heated by a laser that shines through the diamond, said Karin Sigloch, a geophysicist at the French National Center for Scientific Research and Côte d'Azur University, who was also not ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Côte d’Azur University Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Côte d’Azur University Discovery
- IHU: How dangerous is the new Covid variant and where has it spread?
Other than the 12 infections, there are currently no other known cases of the IHU variant - which was first recorded on variant-tracking database GISAID on 4 November - not in the ...
- Sprawling Coral Reef Resembling Roses Is Discovered Off Tahiti
The reef, which is just under two miles long and is in “pristine” condition, was found by a team of divers mapping the ocean floor for UNESCO.
- Earth's core may be cooling faster than scientists thought
A mineral in the Earth's core-mantel boundary plays a role in the new discovery Earth's core has been cooling ... at the French National Center for Scientific Research and Côte d'Azur University, who ...
- Earth's core may be cooling faster than scientists thought
The discovery by researchers from Switzerland ... a geophysicist at the French National Center for Scientific Research and Côte d'Azur University, who was also not involved in the study.
- Asteroid Families Shed Light on Early Solar System
(CN) — The discovery of an ancient family of darkly colored ... an astrophysicist at the University of the Cote d’Azur in Nice, France, said in an email to Courthouse News. “They allow us to ...