Bringing ‘dead’ lithium back to life to extend battery life by 30 percent

via SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Islands of inactive lithium creep like worms to reconnect with their electrodes, restoring a battery’s capacity and lifespan.
Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University may have found a way to revitalize rechargeable lithium batteries, potentially boosting the range of electric vehicles and battery life in next-gen electronic devices.
As lithium batteries cycle, they accumulate little islands of inactive lithium that are cut off from the electrodes, decreasing the battery’s capacity to store charge. But the research team discovered that they could make this “dead” lithium creep like a worm toward one of the electrodes until it reconnects, partially reversing the unwanted process.
Adding this extra step slowed the degradation of their test battery and increased its lifetime by nearly 30%.
“We are now exploring the potential recovery of lost capacity in lithium-ion batteries using an extremely fast discharging step,” said Stanford postdoctoral fellow Fang Liu, the lead author of a study published Dec. 22 in Nature.
Lost connection
A great deal of research is looking for ways to make rechargeable batteries with lighter weight, longer lifetimes, improved safety, and faster charging speeds than the lithium-ion technology currently used in cellphones, laptops and electric vehicles. A particular focus is on developing lithium-metal batteries, which could store more energy per volume or weight. For example, in electric cars, these next-generation batteries could increase the mileage per charge and possibly take up less trunk space.
Both battery types use positively charged lithium ions that shuttle back and forth between the electrodes. Over time, some of the metallic lithium becomes electrochemically inactive, forming isolated islands of lithium that no longer connect with the electrodes. This results in a loss of capacity and is a particular problem for lithium-metal technology and for the fast charging of lithium-ion batteries.
However, in the new study, the researchers demonstrated that they could mobilize and recover the isolated lithium to extend battery life.
“I always thought of isolated lithium as bad, since it causes batteries to decay and even catch on fire,” said Yi Cui, a professor at Stanford and SLAC and investigator with the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Research (SIMES) who led the research. “But we have discovered how to electrically reconnect this ‘dead’ lithium with the negative electrode to reactivate it.”
Creeping, not dead
The idea for the study was born when Cui speculated that applying a voltage to a battery’s cathode and anode could make an isolated island of lithium physically move between the electrodes – a process his team has now confirmed with their experiments.
The scientists fabricated an optical cell with a lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt-oxide (NMC) cathode, a lithium anode and an isolated lithium island in between. This test device allowed them to track in real time what happens inside a battery when in use.
They discovered that the isolated lithium island wasn’t “dead” at all but responded to battery operations. When charging the cell, the island slowly moved towards the cathode; when discharging, it crept in the opposite direction.
“It’s like a very slow worm that inches its head forward and pulls its tail in to move nanometer by nanometer,” Cui said. “In this case, it transports by dissolving away on one end and depositing material to the other end. If we can keep the lithium worm moving, it will eventually touch the anode and reestablish the electrical connection.”
Boosting lifetime
The results, which the scientists validated with other test batteries and through computer simulations, also demonstrate how isolated lithium could be recovered in a real battery by modifying the charging protocol.
“We found that we can move the detached lithium toward the anode during discharging, and these motions are faster under higher currents,” said Liu. “So we added a fast, high-current discharging step right after the battery charges, which moved the isolated lithium far enough to reconnect it with the anode. This reactivates the lithium so it can participate in the life of the battery.”
She added, “Our findings also have wide implications for the design and development of more robust lithium-metal batteries.”
Original Article: Revitalizing batteries by bringing ‘dead’ lithium back to life
More from: SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory | Stanford University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Revitalizing rechargeable lithium batteries
- Equilibrium/Sustainability — 'Western' diet puts pinch on black bears
Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Black bears who eat a lot ...
- Bringing "Dead" Lithium Batteries Back to Life
Scientists may have found a way to revitalize rechargeable lithium batteries, potentially boosting the range of electric vehicles and battery life in next-gen electronic devices.
- Revitalizing batteries by bringing 'dead' lithium back to life
Researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University may have found a way to revitalize rechargeable lithium batteries, potentially boosting the range ...
- Replacement Batteries For The Sony Discman
Some of the first Sony Discmans included rechargeable ... batteries (because of the technology of the time) and are now well past their service life. The new hotness in battery technology is ...
- SLAC, Stanford researchers revitalize batteries by bringing ‘dead’ lithium back to life
Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University may have found a way to revitalize rechargeable lithium batteries, potentially boosting the range ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Revitalizing rechargeable lithium batteries
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Lithium-metal batteries
- Innolith prepares to ship its 21700 lithium-metal cells to EV makers for test and evaluation
Battery developer Innolith has initiated a laboratory-based line to manufacturer samples of its lithium-metal technology so it can be tested and evaluated by electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. The ...
- Bringing dead lithium back to life to boost battery lifespans
Researchers at Stanford University and the US Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have explored the potential recovery of lost capacity in lithium batteries by using an ...
- Reconnecting 'dead' lithium with its electrode extends battery life (IMAGE)
When an island of inactivated lithium metal travels to a battery’s anode, or negative electrode, and reconnects, it comes back to life, contributing electrons to the battery’s current flow and lithium ...
- ‘Dead’ lithium could be revived to extend battery lifetime
Dead’ lithium within batteries could be brought back to life thanks to a new technique, slowing battery degradation and restoring some capacity. The method, developed by researchers at the US ...
- Revitalizing batteries by bringing 'dead' lithium back to life
Scientists brought islands of "dead" lithium back to life by making them creep worms to reconnect with their electrodes in next-gen lithium metal batteries. This extended battery life by nearly 30%.