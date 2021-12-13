The ability to recycle some or all components of tires would be a big help towards a circular economy

via Wikipedia
Enzymes are capable of degrading synthetic polyisoprene. The specific conditions for that have now been created and exploited by researchers at Martin Luther-University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and the Leibniz Institute of Plant Biochemistry (IPB). Polyisoprene is the principal component of natural rubber and of many types of rubber also used in car tires, for example. Up until now, it has only been possible to degrade polyisoprene, with a composition similar to naturally occurring rubber.
The present research could provide important insights toward a circular economy. The study appeared in the journal Green Chemistry.
Natural rubber is used to make polyisoprene, which in turn enables the production of many types of rubbers and plastics. Polyisoprene is a long-chain molecule formed by linking hundreds or thousands of smaller isoprene molecules. “Various bacteria are able to degrade natural polyisoprene with the help of enzymes,” says MLU chemist Vico Adjedje. Enzymes are biomolecules that make chemical reactions possible in all living organisms – from simple single-celled organisms to humans. Since global demand for rubber products is greater than can be satisfied by existing stocks of natural rubber, the starting material is mainly produced by chemical synthesis. Natural and synthetic variants have similar properties, but exhibit a number of differences in the structure of the molecules of which they are composed.
The research teams of Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Binder at MLU and Jun.-Prof. Dr. Martin Weissenborn at IPB and MLU have now found a way to decompose artificially produced polyisoprene using the enzyme LCPK30. “We are the first to have succeeded in getting the polyisoprene into a form that the enzyme can also work with,” says Binder. In doing so, the researchers took inspiration from nature: “Our assumption was that synthetic polyisoprene should be present in an emulsion so that the enzyme can work properly,” Adjedje says.
Milk, which consists largely of water and fat, provides a typical example of an emulsion. It forms globules a few micrometers in size, and its fine distribution in water lets the milk seem cloudy. Just like fat, polyisoprene is virtually insoluble in water. Nature nevertheless manages to distribute it evenly in water: as milky-white latex milk, which is harvested on rubber plantations and processed into natural rubber. Inspired by this latex milk, the researchers succeeded in distributing synthetically produced polyisoprene evenly in water, using a specific solvent. The enzyme complied with the artificial emulsion and thus remained intact over the reaction time, breaking down the long molecular chains of the polyisoprene into much smaller fragments.
The researchers’ goal is to be able to break down other similar substances from car tires in the future. “A lot happens to the starting material before it becomes a finished tire: the molecule chains are chemically cross-linked to change the mechanical properties. Plasticizers and antioxidants are added. The latter in particular present a problem for the enzyme because they attack its structure,” says Adjedje. The results also provide important impetus toward a recycling economy. “We could further process the degradation products into fine chemicals and fragrances – or reproduce new plastics,” explains Binder. The researchers used LCPK30 as it occurs in nature. Weissenborn’s research team is currently working on optimizing the enzyme so that it becomes less sensitive to solvents and triggers further reactions.
Original Article: Circular economy: researchers show how synthetic rubber raw material can be degraded
More from: Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg | Leibniz Institute of Plant Biochemistry
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Recycling economy
- NEW BEHAVIOR SCIENCE RESEARCH REVEALS GETTING CONSUMERS TO COMMIT TO RECYCLING ISN'T NECESSARILY ENOUGH
To better understand how to improve recycling, in particular how to get more consumers to recycle their food and beverage cartons, the Carton Council of North America recently commissioned a ...
- 'Tis the Season for Holiday Recycling!
Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) is bracing for an influx of discarded packaging material this holiday season and is offering tips to consumers as they head to their recycling carts with boxes, bows and ...
- Chemical recycling leaders tout circular economy role at SERDC meeting
PureCycle and Eastman said planned expansions in the Southeast will boost recycling and reduce virgin plastic use, but policy discussions and environmentalists' concerns may impact the technology's ...
- E-waste recycling is $3bn worth annual economy for Sultanate of Oman, Arab states
The Sultanate of Oman, along with other member countries of the Arab region, must tap into commercial opportunities worth an estimated $3 billion annually from the recovery of valuable materials from ...
- Frost & Sullivan Commends Napco National for Supporting a Circular Economy to Help Customers in Saudi Arabia Meet their Sustainability Goals
Based on its recent analysis of the GCC circular economy in the packaging sector, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Napco National with the 2020 GCC Company of the Year Award for its robust implementation ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Recycling economy
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Circular economy
- The circular economy needs scale — Closed Loop Venture Group has $50 million to help
"The fact [the fund is] oversubscribed through our $50 million target is indicative of where the industry is going and the demand not just from investors, but also from the broader macro environment ...
- 5 barriers to using recycled materials to boost the circular economy
This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum. Author: Mayuri Wijayasundara, Lecturer, Deakin ...
- Consumption work in the circular economy: A research agenda
Circular Economy frameworks have become central to debates and interventions that aim to reduce global resource use and environmental despoilment. As pathways to both systemic and micro-scale ...
- Closed Loop Partners' Venture Capital Group Raises $50+ Million Fund II to Scale Breakthrough Circular Economy Solutions
Closed Loop Partners' venture capital group––the Closed Loop Ventures Group––announced the successful close of its second fund, surpassing its $50 million target to scale breakthrough circular economy ...
- Three inconvenient truths about Circular Economy
The work of the Copernicus Institute of Sustainable Development has disclosed three inconvenient truths about circular economy practices so far, and policy advises to deal with these.