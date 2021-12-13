South China University of Technology (SCUT) is a major public research university in China
The Latest Bing News on:
South China University of Technology Research
- HKU microbiology researchers collaborating with vaccine manufacturers and governments for urgent development of new vaccines against Omicron
December 2021 - After successfully isolating the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant from clinical specimens, researchers at the Department of Microbiology at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) are ...
- China developing 6,000 mph hypersonic nuke missile ‘based on design’ ditched by NASA
It comes as China fired a hypersonic missile around the globe in October with the US left reeling by the terrifying display of military strength.
- China developing 6,000mph hypersonic nuke missile ‘based on design ABANDONED by Nasa’ as it forges ahead in arms race
CHINA is developing a 6,000mph hypersonic nuke missile engine which is reportedly based on a design abandoned by Nasa — as it forges ahead in an arms race with the West. A Chinese research team ...
- Florida algae task force wants to tap experts from U.S., China, other nations
"We need to collaborate, and we don't want to repeat the work that someone else has already done," said James Sullivan, of FAU’s Harbor Branch ...
- China successfully modified the weather to create clear skies, researchers say
Researchers at a Beijing university say China’s weather authorities successfully used weather modification to ensure clear skies during a major celebration this year. The Chinese Communist party ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
South China University of Technology Research
The Latest Bing News on:
South China University of Technology Discovery
- Covid live: Norway to tighten restrictions; SA president Ramaphosa has ‘mild symptoms’ after positive test
First confirmed Omicron case in China is detected in Tianjin; Norway to act amid record high infections and hospitalisations ...
- HKU microbiology researchers collaborating with vaccine manufacturers and governments for urgent development of new vaccines against Omicron
December 2021 - After successfully isolating the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant from clinical specimens, researchers at the Department of Microbiology at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) are ...
- Discovering Dr. Wu
The world reveres Chien-Shiung Wu as a groundbreaking nuclear physicist who made a startling find 65 years ago. But to me, she was Grandma — and I long to know more about her.
- South Korea Has Long Wanted Nuclear Subs. A New Reactor Could Open a Door.
The country plans to build a small modular reactor for marine propulsion, raising questions of whether it eventually intends to develop a nuclear submarine despite a U.S. treaty.
- Covid live: Thailand to speed up booster jab roll-out; SA president Ramaphosa has ‘mild symptoms’ after positive Covid test
Thailand halves to three months time between administering second shot and a booster; 69 year-old South African president tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday ...