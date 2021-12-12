Predicting disease progression during aging using AI could help develop more effective treatments for complex diseases

via University at Buffalo
Model could support the assessment of long-term chronic drug therapies and help clinicians develop more effective treatments for complex diseases
Using artificial intelligence, a team of University at Buffalo researchers has developed a novel system that models the progression of chronic diseases as patients age.
Published in Oct. in the Journal of Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics, the model assesses metabolic and cardiovascular biomarkers – measurable biological processes such as cholesterol levels, body mass index, glucose and blood pressure – to calculate health status and disease risks across a patient’s lifespan.
The findings are critical due to the increased risk of developing metabolic and cardiovascular diseases with aging, a process that has adverse effects on cellular, psychological and behavioral processes.
“There is an unmet need for scalable approaches that can provide guidance for pharmaceutical care across the lifespan in the presence of aging and chronic co-morbidities,” says lead author Murali Ramanathan, PhD, professor of pharmaceutical sciences in the UB School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. “This knowledge gap may be potentially bridged by innovative disease progression modeling.”
The model could facilitate the assessment of long-term chronic drug therapies, and help clinicians monitor treatment responses for conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure, which become more frequent with age, says Ramanathan.
Additional investigators include first author and UB School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences alumnus Mason McComb, PhD; Rachael Hageman Blair, PhD, associate professor of biostatistics in the UB School of Public Health and Health Professions; and Martin Lysy, PhD, associate professor of statistics and actuarial science at the University of Waterloo.
The research examined data from three case studies within the third National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) that assessed the metabolic and cardiovascular biomarkers of nearly 40,000 people in the United States.
Biomarkers, which also include measurements such as temperature, body weight and height, are used to diagnose, treat and monitor overall health and numerous diseases.
The researchers examined seven metabolic biomarkers: body mass index, waist-to-hip ratio, total cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, triglycerides, glucose and glycohemoglobin. The cardiovascular biomarkers examined include systolic and diastolic blood pressure, pulse rate and homocysteine.
By analyzing changes in metabolic and cardiovascular biomarkers, the model “learns” how aging affects these measurements. With machine learning, the system uses a memory of previous biomarker levels to predict future measurements, which ultimately reveal how metabolic and cardiovascular diseases progress over time.
Original Article: AI-powered computer model predicts disease progression during aging
More from: University at Buffalo | University of Waterloo
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Long-term chronic drug therapies
- Axi-cel CAR T cell therapy shows enhanced responses and continued benefit for high-risk lymphoma patients
Three clinical studies led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center demonstrated enhanced responses for patients with high-risk lymphoma treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel ...
- Novartis Scemblix® demonstrates sustained response rate in 48-week follow-up in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia
Novartis today announced new 48-week data from the Phase III ASCEMBL trial of Scemblix® (asciminib) demonstrating that ...
- Evaluating Chronic Disease Progression With Artificial Intelligence
With artificial intelligence, University of Buffalo researchers have developed a novel system that models chronic disease progression as patients age. The AI model examines metabolic and ...
- International study supports dupilumab for treatment of moderate-to-severe asthma in children
A new medication has been added to the treatment options for children with moderate-to-severe asthma. In a late-stage clinical trial, the biologic agent dupilumab reduced the rate of severe asthma ...
- New COVID-19 antibody drug OK’d to protect most vulnerable
Federal health officials on Wednesday authorized a new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination. Antibody drugs ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Long-term chronic drug therapies
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Progression of chronic diseases
- CALQUENCE reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 71% vs. standard of care combinations at three years in the ASCEND Phase III trial
Updated results from the ASCEND Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca’s CALQUENCE® (acalabrutinib) maintained a statistically significant progression-free survival (PFS) benefit at three years compared ...
- BeiGene Presents Results from SEQUOIA Trial of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) in First-Line Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting
BeiGene presents results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA trial of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) in first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia at the 63rd ASH meeting.
- Evaluating Chronic Disease Progression With Artificial Intelligence
With artificial intelligence, University of Buffalo researchers have developed a novel system that models chronic disease progression as patients age. The AI model examines metabolic and ...
- The Relationship Between Longitudinal Blood Pressure Trajectories and Chronic Kidney Disease Progression
In a study, researchers aimed to find out if dynamic changes in systolic blood pressure (BP) over time had any therapeutic implications in patients with chronic renal disease. Three unique systolic BP ...
- FDA advisers unanimously agree Reata's kidney drug is not effective at slowing disease progression
A panel of FDA advisers said Reata Pharmaceuticals' main drug, bardoxolone, did not prove effective at slowing the progression of chronic kidney disease in Alport syndrome. The FDA is scheduled to ...