The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, also known as Fred Hutch or The Hutch, is a cancer research institute established in 1975 in Seattle, Washington
- Scientists say COVID-19 is likely to stick around for good, but life can be normal
Everyone has stopped talking about getting rid of Covid, it’s not going away, and that means it’s going to be endemic,” said Elizabeth Halloran, an epidemiologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer ...
- No more annual flu shot? Researchers find new target for universal influenza vaccine
- 50 years after the US declared war against cancer, the fight continues. These are the 10 biggest victories.
Fifty years ago today, President Richard Nixon officially declared war on cancer. In signing the National Cancer Act and increasing funding for cancer research in 1971, Nixon said with confidence that ...
- Covid is here for good, scientists say. The rest remains unpredictable.
- Dr. Shadman on the Safety Profile of a CD20-Directed CAR T-Cell Therapy in B-NHL and CLL
Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH, discusses the safety profile of MB-106, a third-generation, CD20-directed CAR T-cell therapy, in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic ...
- Covid-19 marches toward endemic status in US as Omicron spreads
With a new wave rising, people and institutions are making decisions that reflect changing attitudes toward the threat that Covid-19 represents ...
- No more annual flu shot? Scripps Research and collaborators find new target for universal influenza vaccine
- No more annual flu shot? Researchers find new target for universal influenza vaccine
- Early signs indicate omicron may pose less of threat
Early signs indicate that the omicron variant, flying across the globe at breakneck pace, might produce less severe illness than previous variants of concern.
- No more annual flu shot? New target for universal influenza vaccine
Scientists have identified a new Achilles' heel of influenza virus, making progress in the quest for a universal flu vaccine. Antibodies against a long-ignored section of the virus, which the team ...