Breakthrough for muscle regeneration

via Wikipedia
Clears the Way for Drug Development for Skeletal Muscle Diseases
A researcher at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy has identified the proteins necessary for efficient regeneration of skeletal muscles after acute injury and in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Ashok Kumar, Else and Philip Hargrove Endowed Professor of Pharmacological and Pharmaceutical Sciences, is reporting his findings in eLife.
Skeletal muscles, which connect your bones and allow you to move, contain 50-75% of all the body’s proteins. Not only are they the most abundant and dynamic tissue of the human body essential for posture, locomotion and breathing, but they also control the body’s entire metabolism.
So, when skeletal muscles get hurt or injured either through trauma or degenerative disease, it can become complicated.
“We identified that the IRE1 protein – localized on the membrane of endoplasmic reticulum (the organelle that is involved in the production, folding and quality control of proteins) and XBP1 protein are important for efficient regeneration of skeletal muscle after injury and in DMD,” reports Kumar. Anirban Roy, research assistant professor of pharmacology, is the paper’s first author.
Understanding the mechanisms of skeletal muscle regeneration is essential for the development of new therapeutics aimed at treating various genetic and acquired degenerative muscle disorders.
“We found that skeletal muscle repair was considerably diminished in models in which IRE1 or XBP1 protein was specifically removed from skeletal muscle. These proteins support skeletal muscle regeneration through enhancing the proliferation of resident muscle stem cells. Deletion of IRE1 in skeletal muscle reduces abundance of muscle stem cells and exaggerates muscular dystrophy phenotype,” said Kumar.
Ongoing studies in the Kumar laboratory are investigating whether recently developed highly specific pharmacological activators of IRE1 and XBP1 can improve skeletal muscle regeneration after acute injury and other muscle degenerative diseases.
“The research work has enormous scope for drug development for skeletal muscle diseases,” said Kumar.
Original Article: Breakthrough Identification of Proteins Necessary for Muscle Regeneration
More from: University of Houston
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Regeneration of skeletal muscles
- UPMC: Study Identifies Factor in ‘Young Blood’ That Helps Rejuvenate Aged Mouse Muscle
As we age, our muscles gradually become smaller, weaker and less able to heal after injury. In a new study, University of Pittsburgh and UPMC researchers pinpoint an important mediator of youthfulness ...
- Identification of proteins required for muscle regeneration: Study
A new research by the University Of Houston College Of Pharmacy has identified the proteins necessary for the efficient regeneration of skeletal muscles after acute injury. The study has been ...
- Researchers at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Discover a Novel Pathway that is Critical for Muscle Regeneration Following Injury
Laszlo Nagy, M.D., Ph.D., a professor of medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism in the Departments of Medicine and Biological Chemistry in the Johns Hopkins University ...
- Breakthrough identification of proteins necessary for muscle regeneration
A researcher at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy has identified the proteins necessary for efficient regeneration of skeletal muscles after acute injury and in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ...
- Scientists Identify Factor in “Young Blood” That Helps Rejuvenate Aging Muscle
As we age, our muscles gradually become smaller, weaker, and less able to heal after injury. In a new study, UPMC and University of Pittsburgh researchers pinpoint an important mediator of ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Regeneration of skeletal muscles
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Drug development for skeletal muscle diseases
- 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth
Corporate earnings and consumer cash holdings remain high, interest rates are at rock bottom, and stocks are the highest-return game in town. In this environment, with the consensus view holding out ...
- LIPOCINE ANNOUNCES PATIENT DOSED IN ITS PHASE 2 STUDY WITH LPCN 1148 FOR MANAGEMENT OF LIVER CIRRHOSIS
Lipocine Inc. (Nasdaq: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that ...
- Breakthrough identification of proteins necessary for muscle regeneration
A researcher has identified the proteins necessary for efficient regeneration of skeletal muscles after acute injury and in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) clearing the way for drug development for ...
- ARMGO Pharma raises $35 million to progress clinical studies of lead molecule ARM210 in cardiac and skeletal muscle diseases
ARMGO Pharma raises $35 million to progress clinical studies of lead molecule ARM210 in cardiac and skeletal muscle diseases Series B investment led by Forbion and joined by Pontifax and Kurma Partner ...
- Researchers find how exercise protects against consequences of ageing
Researchers have discovered an enzyme that is the key to why exercise improves our health and protects us against the consequences of ageing ...