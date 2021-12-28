A new way to store big data in a very small space potentially using much less energy than is currently possible

via Phys.org
New study reveals a zoo of magnetic patterns at the atomic scale
Atomic-scale magnetic patterns resembling a hedgehog’s spikes could result in hard disks with massively larger capacities than today’s devices, a new study suggests. The finding could help data centers keep up with the exponentially increasing demand for video and cloud data storage.
In a study published today in the journal Science, researchers at The Ohio State University used a magnetic microscope to visualize the patterns, formed in thin films of an unusual magnetic material, manganese germanide. Unlike familiar magnets such as iron, the magnetism in this material follows helices, similar to the structure of DNA. This leads to a new zoo of magnetic patterns with names such as hedgehogs, anti-hedgehogs, skyrmions and merons that can be much smaller than today’s magnetic bits.
“These new magnetic patterns could be used for next-generation data storage,” said Jay Gupta, senior author of the study and a professor of physics at Ohio State. “The density of storage in hard disks is approaching its limits, related to how small you can make the magnetic bits that allow for that storage. And that’s motivated us to look for new materials, where we might be able to make the magnetic bits much smaller.”
To visualize the magnetic patterns, Gupta and his team used a scanning tunneling microscope in his lab, modified with special tips. This microscope provides pictures of the magnetic patterns with atomic resolution. Their images revealed that in certain parts of the sample, the magnetism at the surface was twisted into a pattern resembling the spikes of a hedgehog. However, in this case the “body” of the hedgehog is only 10 nanometers wide, which is much smaller than today’s magnetic bits (about 50 nanometers), and nearly impossible to visualize. By comparison, a single human hair is about 80,000 nanometers thick.
The research team also found that the hedgehog patterns could be shifted on the surface with electric currents, or inverted with magnetic fields. This foreshadows the reading and writing of magnetic data, potentially using much less energy than currently possible.
“There is enormous potential for these magnetic patterns to allow data storage to be more energy efficient,” Gupta said, though he cautions that there is more research to do before the material could be put into use on a data storage site. “We have a huge amount of fundamental science still to do about understanding these magnetic patterns and improving how we control them. But this is a very exciting step.”
Original Article: Magnetic ‘hedgehogs’ could store big data in a small space
More from: Ohio State University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Atomic-scale magnetic patterns
- Lithium: What Is It And Do We Have Enough?
Just one atomic step up from Helium ... This requires complex chemical or magnetic separation steps that vary according to the battery chemistry. That said, universities are working to improve ...
- Magnetic ‘hedgehogs’ could store big data in a small space
Atomic-scale magnetic patterns resembling a hedgehog's spikes could result in hard disks with massively larger capacities than today's devices, a new study suggests. The finding could help data ...
- Magnetic ‘hedgehogs’ could store big data in a small space
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Atomic-scale magnetic patterns resembling a hedgehog’s spikes could result in hard disks with massively larger capacities than today’s devices, a new study suggests.
- Magnetic 'hedgehogs' could store big data in a small space
Atomic-scale magnetic patterns resembling a hedgehog's spikes could result in hard disks with massively larger capacities than today's devices, a new study suggests. The finding could help data ...
- Magnetic 'hedgehogs' could store big data in a small space
(Nanowerk News) Atomic-scale magnetic patterns resembling a hedgehog’s spikes could result in hard disks with massively larger capacities than today’s devices, a new study suggests. The finding could ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Atomic-scale magnetic patterns
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Next-generation data storage
- Free Floating Immersive Holographic Displays Will Drive Storage Demand
High resolution 360-degree images and video without a HMD are coming soon. This will revolutionize product design and enable more immersive entertainment experiences. These products will swell the ...
- Next Generation Memory Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2026
The Next Generation Memory Market report offers an in depth assessment of market dynamics the competitive landscape segments and regions in order to help readers to become familiar with the Next ...
- Graphene Nanoribbon Breakthrough Could Lead to High-Speed, Low-Power Nanoscale Data Storage
Technique Tunes Into Graphene Nanoribbons’ Electronic Potential Ever since graphene – a thin carbon sheet just one-atom thick – was discovered more than 15 years ago, the wonder material became a ...
- Get smart: Next generation AMI meters must play a key role in the energy transition
The combination of electrification and a low-carbon power grid is the most viable path toward meeting our decarbonization goals.
- Self storage, data centers: What secondary asset classes will be popular with investors in 2022?
Here are some of the non-mainstream asset classes seeing renewed interest from capital sources, in 2021 and heading into next year.