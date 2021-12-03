3D printing a skin alternative to heal wounds?

The suspended layer additive manufacturing technique uses gel to support the skin equivalent as it is printed.
CREDIT: Moakes et al.
Chronic wounds are deep and difficult to repair. Often, the top of the injury heals before the bottom, so the wound collapses in on itself. Over time, this can result in scar tissue and reduced skin function.
In APL Bioengineering, by AIP Publishing, researchers from the University of Birmingham and University of Huddersfield developed an approach to print skin equivalents. The material may play a future role in facilitating the healing of chronic wounds.
The technique is the first of its kind to simulate three layers of skin: the hypodermis, or fatty layer, the dermis, and the epidermis.
“You effectively have three different cell types. They all grow at different speeds,” said author Alan Smith. “If you try to produce tri-layered structures, it can be very difficult to provide each of the requirements of each different layer.”
To solve this problem, the scientists used suspended layer additive manufacturing (SLAM). They created a gel-like material to support the skin equivalent, twisting and altering the structure of the gel as it formed to create a bed of particles that can then support a second phase of gel injection.
During printing, the skin layers are deposited within the support gel, which holds everything in place. After printing, the team washed away the support material, leaving behind the layered skin equivalent.
If the researchers moved a needle through the supporting gel, it repaired itself faster than other similar techniques. This results in higher resolution printing than previous methods and allows for the printing of complicated skin structures.
The authors tested the skin substitute by cutting a hole in pig tissue and printing a skin equivalent to fill the hole. After culturing the model system for 14 days, they saw signs of wound repair.
“We used a stain that allowed us to quantify the integration we got between original material and tissue,” said author Liam Grover. “We were able to demonstrate some integration even after a short period of time.”
The team cannot assess chronic wound healing with the skin substitute because that process takes more time than their model allowed, which was only 14-21 days. However, their next step is to test longer, appropriate models for chronic deep wounds. The ultimate goal is to repair human skin and reduce scarring for all patient scenarios.
Original Article: Printing Technique Creates Effective Skin Equivalent, Heals Wounds
More from: University of Birmingham | University of Huddersfield
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Skin equivalents
- Where To Buy Ponds In Australia?
Pond’s Moisturizing Makeup Remover is a great overnight moisturizer for some people, but for others, it can be used as a makeup removal product. If you use Pond’s Cold Cream, you’ll find that it ...
- Holiday Shopping Is A Pain — But This List Of 75 Cheap, Clever Gifts Will Make It So Much Easier
Holiday shopping can be a real doozy. You have to find a gift for all the loved ones in your life, and not only that, but you have to find the right gift.
- Herb Benham: Panic is skin-deep
I saw the dermatologist earlier this week. I hadn't been in almost two years. Like any reasonable person, I dread going and thought about putting it off for another six months, but then, if I had ...
- Printing technique creates effective skin equivalent, heals wounds
Researchers have developed an approach to print skin equivalents, which may play a future role in facilitating the healing of chronic wounds. They used suspended layer additive manufacturing, creating ...
- Nuclear War Analysis
The current nuclear arsenal will not kill all humans and the pattern of nuclear explosions for a nuclear war between the largest nuclear powers will not ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Skin equivalents
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Healing of chronic wounds
- Singapore researchers develop smart bandage for chronic wounds
It will save time for healthcare professionals, and means patients won't have to make multiple trips to clinics.Researchers at the National University of Singapore have developed the world's first ...
- Changi General Hospital redefines care for patients with chronic wounds with the opening of a dedicated wound specialist centre
Changi General Hospital (CGH) set up a one-stop multi-disciplinary centre to provide early interventions and outpatient treatment of chronic wounds.
- Ointment kills antibiotic-resistant bacteria, promotes wound healing
Using the topical drug called AB569 — a combination of acidified nitrite and ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid — promotes killing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria while enhancing the healing of wounds ...
- C?tisCare Celebrates Health & Healing For The Holidays - Commits to Providing Next Generation of Outpatient & Inpatient Wound Care in 2022
C?tisCare USA, a leading provider of wound care management services to hospitals and physicians, is focusing our efforts this December to encourage the communities we work with to celebrate health and ...
- CūtisCare Celebrates Health & Healing For The Holidays - Commits to Providing Next Generation of Outpatient & Inpatient Wound Care in 2022
CūtisCare USA, a leading provider of wound care management services to hospitals and physicians, is focusing our efforts this December to encourage the communities we work with to celebrate health and ...